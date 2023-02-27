The subject of patriotism has always intrigued me. It started for me because my parents were extremely patriotic. My father, born in 1896, was a soldier in World War I and was reared during the virulent racism of the early 20th century in Alabama. Upon returning from the Army, thinking that his service to the country would make him a full citizen, he found that racism and Jim Crow had not disappeared but exponentially increased in his home state. He left the South upon the threat of being lynched.
My father eventually landed in West Virginia, originally to work in the coal mines, a job he left after he was injured in a slate fall. After marrying my mother, a lifelong West Virginian, he was determined that his children would never be part of that dangerous industry. Our family opted for education, and that has served us well.
Even after his experiences with racism, my father was a positive, supportive patriot and believed in the American freedom experiment. Every year, we participated in the Veteran’s Day Parade. He belonged to the VFW, was proud to be an American and loved West Virginia, even with its flaws and limitations. He believed a better day would come, if not in his lifetime, within the lifetime of his children. He instilled in us the desire to work toward the aspirations of equality.
I think of my parents when I observe the modern faux patriots full of anger, fear, resentment and vitriol. The flag-waving insurrectionists who think that patriotism comes by limiting the rights of others are the complete opposite of what I recognize as patriotic from my upbringing. The contrast is enormous.
My parents were Christians and trusted that the God of the Bible would eventually vindicate their personhood and beliefs in equality. My father was a gun owner who was saved because he owned a gun when the Ku Klux Klan night riders came to his home in Alabama to lynch him. While he believed in the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, he would be appalled at the modern proliferation of weapons at the behest of the NRA.
My mother was a strong Christian who read her Bible daily but also was a proponent of a woman’s right to choose, and a feminist by nature. I have no doubt that they would have been supportive of Colin Kaepernick’s right to peacefully kneel during the national anthem as part of his anti-police brutality campaign.
Interestingly, the same faux patriots who were aghast at Kaepernick’s peaceful protest, seem to have no issue with the proliferation of anti-patriotic stances, such as flying of the Confederate flag. I recently played golf at a course West Virginia and, nearby, a faux patriot had stitched a flag together that was half American and half Confederate, to my mind an abomination.
Last week, one of the national village jesters, otherwise known as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested that we need a national divorce between liberal and conservative states. This is not patriotism but the type of secessionist banter that causes civil disorder. However, this is not coming from just any clown but from a sitting member of Congress, who swore an oath to defend the Constitution. Her statement is not only unpatriotic, but also treasonous.
We don’t have to agree on all points, and it is completely reasonable to advocate for beliefs that span a wide spectrum. There is room for conservatives and liberals in the marketplace of ideas, and the reason we have elections is for the populace to choose who will lead at any given time. Nevertheless, some positions are beyond the pale. The idea of a separation of our country should be roundly criticized and condemned.
You would think that the so-called patriots who criticized Kaepernick for his protest of the national anthem would be outraged that a member of Congress would make this type of anti-patriotic statement. Unfortunately, and predictably, the silence from the right has been deafening. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is the only member of the West Virginia congressional delegation to speak out against these dangerous statements, by calling the remarks un-American.
Advocacy for another civil war is dangerous and totally ridiculous. What would be the line of demarcation and what purpose would another war serve? It is time for true patriots to stand together to save our democracy.
We must vociferously and immediately condemn this type of rhetoric. We should be advocating for the expansion of our democracy and not for its demise. There are too many people who would rather lose our democratic ideals than allow underrepresented groups an equal opportunity.
People of good will should oppose any discussion related to insurrection and secession. Our democracy is worth preserving. Advocacy for a civil war is shameful, and we must stand against this insane talk of a national divorce.
David M. Fryson, the senior pastor of the New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, is a retired lawyer and founding vice president of the West Virginia University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He currently is a national diversity consultant.