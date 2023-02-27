Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The subject of patriotism has always intrigued me. It started for me because my parents were extremely patriotic. My father, born in 1896, was a soldier in World War I and was reared during the virulent racism of the early 20th century in Alabama. Upon returning from the Army, thinking that his service to the country would make him a full citizen, he found that racism and Jim Crow had not disappeared but exponentially increased in his home state. He left the South upon the threat of being lynched.

My father eventually landed in West Virginia, originally to work in the coal mines, a job he left after he was injured in a slate fall. After marrying my mother, a lifelong West Virginian, he was determined that his children would never be part of that dangerous industry. Our family opted for education, and that has served us well.

Stories you might like

David M. Fryson, the senior pastor of the New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, is a retired lawyer and founding vice president of the West Virginia University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He currently is a national diversity consultant.

Recommended for you