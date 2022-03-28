The greatness of America is found in its ability to change and refocus, especially in the area of diversity and inclusion. The U.S. Constitution did not include women, people of African descent, American Indians and other minorities in its original provisions. Nevertheless, the genius of the Constitution was the power to expand and change.
After 233 years of challenge and reinvention, we continue on the path for full equality in all aspects of our American experience. Since so much of our history was lived under exclusionary practices, we have developed ways to not only celebrate our differences but to acknowledge the deficit of the inclusive celebration of our shared history. One way that we are accomplishing the goal of inclusion is the dedication of months to illustrate our often-hidden history.
The designation of emphasis months is a part of the process of revealing the totality of American history. This started when the brilliant scholar Carter G. Woodson started an emphasis on Black history. Since the invocation of the celebration of Black History Month, we have continued to add the recognition and celebration of various constituencies that have contributed to the story that is America.
Each of these celebrations allows us the opportunity to honor those who have contributed to the American experience.
I was struck by this while watching the recent Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Observing the dignity of this eminently qualified jurist as she fended off the withering and often abusive questioning of some members of the Senate, I was struck by this moment in Woman’s History Month after just concluding Black History Month. Jackson is more than ready for the task, and she should be confirmed for the highest court in the land, even as her detractors have shown themselves as less than dignified actors.
This situation was a reminder of the dignity I have witnessed throughout my life by women of color who often never received the honor that was deserved. This Women’s History Month, I reflect on the influence of many women within my sphere.
I could go on indefinitely when I consider the mothers, teachers, community actors and others who dedicated their lives to the uplifting of our community through their nurturing, training, leadership and support. For example, I think of my mother, Dorothy Hawkins Fryson, who passed at the age of 102, my wife, Joy Morris Fryson, and my siblings, the late Janice Hawkins Reese Corbet and Dorothy Hawkins Strawther and my living sister Cora Hawkins Mosley Heath.
I reflect, as well, on schoolteachers and professors of excellence, like my mother-in-law, Principal Rose Morris, and her cousin, Principal Mary Snow, Yvonne Morris, Eunice Mills, Principal Betty Spencer, Emily Ferrell, Lucia James, Roni Harris, Dr. Ancella R. Bickley, Dr. Betty James, Rosa Pickle and Dr. Sophia Nelson, to name a few.
While we are lifted in our experience because of their dedication, oftentimes, women of excellence are disrespected by a society that belittles not only their contributions, but finds ways to attempt to diminish and disrespect their personhood, the way that we observed the treatment of Jackson during her confirmation hearings.
Finally, during this Woman’s History Month, I publicly honor and thank the late Nellie Walker, retired assistant registrar for West Virginia State University. In December, Walker passed away after an amazing life and career of over 42 years dedicated to the uplifting of generations of WVSU students. When Walker retired, then-President Hazo Carter paid tribute by saying, “Over the years, you have touched thousands of lives and have motivated students to persevere in their educational pursuits, while recognizing their personal success and struggles.”
I was one of the students Walker assisted, and her support changed the trajectory of my life. In 1972, after graduating from Dunbar High School, my plan to was spend my life as a musician and go on the road. Our band, Ebony and the Greek, had planned to travel that fall, but plans fell through. After meeting with Kent Hall, chairman of the music department at WVSU, he said, “Go talk to Nellie Walker. If anyone can help you get in school, she is the one.”
When I arrived at Walker’s office, she was waiting for me and talked to me like she had known me my entire life. She told me she was a classmate at Garnet High School with my older siblings.
Walker spent all of two days paving the way for me to go to West Virginia State. Since I had not planned to attend college, I had not taken the required entrance exams. Nevertheless, over these two days, at a time when the office was extremely busy, she patiently worked with professors, administrators and even the Board of Regents to have me admitted, and my life trajectory was altered and immeasurably improved. I was one of thousands of students that she assisted in this way.
I submit that, not only should Walker be given a posthumous honorary degree from West Virginia State, but there also should be a building or other edifice named in her honor at the school she loved so dearly.