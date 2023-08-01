Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

True knowledge of history is important for our society. Unfortunately, there are forces that are trying to rewrite American history to make atrocities like slavery seem less despicable. The history and legacy of slavery and discrimination must not be undermined, and the truth of the atrocities must be shared and never diminished. Former CBS news anchor Dan Rather recently said it well when he wrote, “Slavery was pure and unadulterated evil. There is no ‘other side of the story.’”

We learn best from admitting to the mistakes of the past. The way to never repeat the challenges of the past is to admit the mistakes and endeavor to learn from them and to be better in the future.

David M. Fryson, the senior pastor of the New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, is a retired attorney, the retired founding vice president of the WVU Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, serves as a national diversity consultant and is the current president of West Virginia MultiFest.

