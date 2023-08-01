True knowledge of history is important for our society. Unfortunately, there are forces that are trying to rewrite American history to make atrocities like slavery seem less despicable. The history and legacy of slavery and discrimination must not be undermined, and the truth of the atrocities must be shared and never diminished. Former CBS news anchor Dan Rather recently said it well when he wrote, “Slavery was pure and unadulterated evil. There is no ‘other side of the story.’”
We learn best from admitting to the mistakes of the past. The way to never repeat the challenges of the past is to admit the mistakes and endeavor to learn from them and to be better in the future.
Thirty-three years ago, a group of young, local social advocates, led by Steve Starks, challenged the leaders of the powerful Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, at that time the preeminent summer festival in the Kanawha Valley and West Virginia. The challenge resulted from the Regatta’s lack of diversity in its planning board and in the type of acts and activities that were offered. After the Regatta’s refusal to become more diverse, accepting and inclusive, Starks initiated and founded what has become known as MultiFest.
For these 33 years, MultiFest has been a summer staple offering wonderful and diverse entertainment, an assortment of vendors of clothing, jewelry, African and other exotic Art, public service booths and diverse and assorted food vendors. The vision for a diversity and inclusion festival for the Charleston area, laid out those many years ago, has stood the test of time.
For many years the Regatta ceased operation, but MultiFest has been a continuous and consistently welcomed summer presence. For the past two years the Sternwheel Regatta has returned as a large and well-funded summer festival. It has also learned some lessons from the old festival in that it is much more inclusive in its planning board and in the entertainment than in the past.
Nevertheless, the need for MultiFest is still paramount in the Kanawha Valley and the MultiFest Board has worked diligently to provide top notch and diverse entertainment in a cost-effective way. Since 2014, former Charleston Police Chief Dallas Staples brought stability and accountability to the festival as president of the MultiFest board and his leadership and steadfastness, along with that of executive director Tamara Eubanks, has been noted and appreciated. Last year Chief Staples retired from his position as MultiFest president and is now president emeritus.
Importantly, a large portion of the modern West Virginia economy is based upon tourism. We should endeavor to work together to make Charleston and the Kanawha Valley a tourist destination. We now have an opportunity to cooperatively present to the nation the beauty of this area and all of West Virginia as a positive and diverse summer vacation/tourism destination. Every summer month we should be marketing our Kanawha Valley Festivals. All our summer festivals should be well funded and supported.
In June, we have Juneteenth and West Virginia Day. This year’s growing Juneteenth Festival showed great potential and historical value. As the state that was established very near the same time that President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, we should be a national Juneteenth celebration destination.
In July, Charleston has the Sternwheel Regatta that illustrates the beauty of our waterways. The record numbers at the past two Regattas show that this area can be a nationally recognized tourist destination.
For August, we are now entering into West Virginia MultiFest, a celebration starting on the first full weekend of the month. This year MultiFest has added an additional day and will start on Thursday, Aug. 3, and go on through Sunday.
Thursday, MultiFest will feature local talent with a talent show and well-known local bands: The Four Child Band, The Unit Band, and the long-lasting Stratus Band, celebrating 50 years of performing. The headliner on Thursday is the E.U. Experience Unlimited, a noted Go/Go and Funk Band.
Friday Night at MultiFest Features Ladies Night with all female entertainers and apparel for the night will be all white. Headliners include Hip Hop Rapper Yo-Yo, National R&B Artist Sunshine Anderson and Singer/Songwriter and television personality Keke Wyatt.
Saturday is chocked full of activities throughout the day culminating with a trilogy of national headliners. Diverse R&B singer/songwriter/producer Jon B, renowned singer/songwriter/producer Lyfe Jennings and the well-known trio group NEXT will headline.
Sunday is a day of diverse activities for all ages. Gospel returns to MultiFest with the powerhouse Gospel singer Chrystal Rucker. The Rapper Yung Joc will later grace the MultiFest Stage and the headliner for Sunday evening will be the world famous Gap X Band followed by fireworks.
Finally, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, MultiFest is partnering with the Charleston Dirty Birds baseball team for African American Heritage Night at the ballpark.
We are better as a society when we work together. Each of these festivals deserves the support of the full community and the financial support of local municipalities, county governments, colleges and universities and local businesses. We must never forget how MultiFest started and endeavor to never make the former mistake of the lack of inclusion again.
David M. Fryson, the senior pastor of the New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, is a retired attorney, the retired founding vice president of the WVU Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, serves as a national diversity consultant and is the current president of West Virginia MultiFest.