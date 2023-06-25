“Therefore stay awake—for you do not know when the master of the house will come… lest he come suddenly and find you asleep. And what I say to you I say to all: Stay awake.” Mark 13: 35-37 ESV
Far right politicians and pundits have increasingly used the term “woke” to criticize policies and attempts to combat the legacy of racism, sexism and homophobia. Interestingly, the term “woke” is an adjective that is derived from African-American Vernacular English meaning “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.”
More specifically, “wokeism” is described as the social movement that attempts to address and correct social injustice, discrimination and inequality. Those are, to my mind, lofty and worthy goals.
In recent years, there has been a conservative backlash against the attempt to identify and reverse America’s legacy of racism and discrimination.
For instance, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is basing his Republican primary run for president on being the anti-woke politician. Since many don’t know the origins of the term woke, they fail to realize that he and his ilk are, in essence, saying they are against the effort to reverse prejudice and discrimination. This is not a unifying goal and should be universally criticized.
Proponents of the anti-woke campaign say they are against the excesses and extremism from some quarters of the woke movement. While any movement can have elements that take things too far, from what I see, the anti-woke crowd’s extremism is far worse than any excesses in the name of being “woke.”
In the process of being anti-woke we are experiencing modern atrocities. Things such as book banning; the defunding of diversity programs at colleges and universities; the attempt to curb the teaching of the history of racism and discrimination, if it makes anyone uncomfortable; and the criticism of diverse and inclusive holidays like Juneteenth are just part of the anti-woke strategy.
This week was the second national celebration of Juneteenth. Juneteenth has been celebrated in Texas and other places since 1865 and is the commemoration of when Major Gen. Gordon Granger issued an order in Galveston, Texas, announcing that all slaves were entitled to “absolute freedom” on June 19, 1865. This was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and after the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery had been passed in Congress, although not yet ratified by the states. Nevertheless, the slaves in the area had not been set free.
America needed an ongoing national celebration to commemorate and celebrate the abolition of slavery. Due to the terror campaign against the newly freed slaves in the South and beyond after the end of the Civil War, and the later continuation of difficulties through Jim Crow, lynchings and the fight for civil rights, there was never the establishment of a national celebration of freedom.
Through the persistent efforts of many lawmakers through the years, the federal government has now led in the establishment of this national holiday celebration and it was a joyous sight to witness locally.
This is not a replacement for July 4 but, as the great American and abolitionist Frederick Douglass pointed out in his famous speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.” Independence Day did not originally include everyone and Juneteenth completes the summer freedom celebration. The city of Charleston, the state of West Virginia and other local municipalities, schools and churches had wonderful activities and commemorations and my hope is that these activities will continue to expand.
Proponents of anti-wokeism are teaching people to sleep. Sleep to the history of discrimination that we continue the need to overcome, sleep to the celebration of positive and diverse cultural activities and, most importantly, sleep to how far we have come in this country spurred by woke activists who continue to press society for equality and justice.
Unfortunately, too many white evangelicals and cultic Christian Nationalists are in the anti-woke camp. Interestingly, from the quote from Mark 13, Christ is warning us to all stay woke.
It was Jesus who advised wokeism by saying, “and what I say to you I say to all: Stay awake!” While I never positively quote the now twice-indicted Donald Trump, I do agree that even Ron Sanctimonious and his so-called un-woke supporters should understand this clear directive. Wake up!