Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“Therefore stay awake—for you do not know when the master of the house will come… lest he come suddenly and find you asleep. And what I say to you I say to all: Stay awake.” Mark 13: 35-37 ESV

n n n

Stories you might like

The Rev. David M. Fryson is the senior pastor of the New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, a retired lawyer and the retired founding vice president of the West Virginia University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He currently serves as a national diversity consultant and is the current President of WV MultiFest.

Tags

Recommended for you