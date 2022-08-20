“Laws are like sausages, it is better not to see them being made.” — Otto von Bismarck
President Joe Biden just signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This is a monumental piece of legislation that includes a major payment to reduce America’s deficit that should help fight inflation, makes a substantial investment in domestic energy production and reduces carbon emissions by about 40% by the year 2030. This major legislation also included provisions to reduce prescription drug costs, lower overall health care charges and is taking other important steps to combat climate change.
This is a much smaller package than President Biden initially desired in his Build Back Better plan. Nevertheless, Biden has been steadfast in developing this type of initiative on behalf of the American people. The success in passing major legislation in an environment of virtually no bipartisanship is monumental.
During the signing ceremony, Biden passed the pen that he used to sign the legislation to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. There was an unusual look and a half smile bordering on a grimace between the two Joes that I can’t quite figure. Nevertheless, Americans should thank Manchin for assisting Biden in keeping part of his promise to fight climate change and to make the wealthiest pay more of a fair share in taxes.
Those of us who have been critical of Manchin over the past couple of years take some solace in his assistance with the resurrection of the Biden legislative agenda. We appreciate the fact that Manchin helped facilitate this monumental win for the Biden presidency and, more importantly, for Americans who need it the most.
Nevertheless, while we celebrate the passage of this legislation as a middle-class win, this does not make Manchin a hero. It is possible to applaud Manchin’s courage while lamenting his blockage of more substantial legislation. It illustrates how much more could have been accomplished in so many areas if Manchin had acted in the best interest of the poor and middle class as a true West Virginia moderate Democrat like his predecessor Robert C. Byrd.
For instance, Manchin sent millions of marginalized families back into more difficult circumstances by failing to support the extension of the expanded child tax credit. He almost singlehandedly killed the effort to have a $15 an hour minimum wage and, even in this bill, he demanded that it include huge subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.
Nevertheless, it is refreshing to see government work in at least some compromise on behalf of its constituents. After the last few years of the Trump administration’s assault on democratic norms and learning from the Jan. 6 committee how close Donald Trump and his minions came to toppling American democracy, we needed good news.
Our society is troubled in so many ways and there must be a return to some type of normalcy, even if there is a new normal. A start will be when the legislative process is about the improvement of the American democracy.
Governing is difficult under normal circumstances, much less under the current hyper-politicized environment. The give and take of making law, likened by Otto von Bismark in the 19th century to the distasteful process of making sausage, will always demand a level of compromise that is seldom pretty.
America will improve its success trajectory when the passage of laws become more about doing the best for America rather than blindly supporting corporate interests or appeasing unreasonable bases. It is important to democracy to openly critique our leaders when they do not operate in the best interest of our country. The criticism of Manchin was appropriate in that he did not support the most at risk and venerable in our society while protecting and supporting moneyed interests.
Conversely, when a leader does the appropriate thing, he/she should be publicly commended. So, thank you Joe (Manchin) for assisting Joe (Biden) in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Please continue to do better.
David M. Fryson is the senior pastor of the New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City and is a retired lawyer and retired founding vice president of the West Virginia University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and currently serves as a national diversity consultant.