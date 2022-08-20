Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“Laws are like sausages, it is better not to see them being made.” — Otto von Bismarck

President Joe Biden just signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This is a monumental piece of legislation that includes a major payment to reduce America’s deficit that should help fight inflation, makes a substantial investment in domestic energy production and reduces carbon emissions by about 40% by the year 2030. This major legislation also included provisions to reduce prescription drug costs, lower overall health care charges and is taking other important steps to combat climate change.

Stories you might like

David M. Fryson is the senior pastor of the New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City and is a retired lawyer and retired founding vice president of the West Virginia University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and currently serves as a national diversity consultant.

Recommended for you