The pressing question that people from the Boston area often ask when they realize I’m from West Virginia is, “What is up with Joe Manchin?”
My wife and I have been living in the Boston area since July while I serve as interim vice president and chief diversity officer at Brandeis University.
You gain an interesting perspective watching your home state from afar. Watching commentators like Morning Joe Scarborough attempt to paint Sen. Manchin, D-W.Va., as a type of political Svengali centrist that is using his talents to survive in red state West Virginia is maddening.
The progressive party in West Virginia did not just die; Manchin killed it.
At some point those of us who voted for Manchin in the past have to realize that he only cares about creating wealth for his family and wielding personal power. History will not be kind to Manchin, no matter what he does in the future. The fact that he represents West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the nation, with some of the worst health outcomes that is being devastated by the opioid crisis and yet he does nothing to speak to these issues is shameful.
Manchin is very powerful in West Virginia and in Congress, yet no one can recount any positives for the state that derive from his power. Yes, he has become a multimillionaire who lives on a boat, drives an expensive car and has a daughter who became wealthy on the backs of poor people, but what has he done for his poor constituents?
West Virginia has a history of being oppressed by corporate power, from the coal mining industry that reaped billions from our mountains and then left communities devastated, to the chemical industry that polluted our streams and air and left employees with debilitating diseases.
West Virginia needed progressive political leaders to fight back against those corporate interests. Manchin almost single-handedly destroyed the progressive party in West Virginia and now reaps personal benefits in the wake of this destruction.
Lost in the conversation about red-state West Virginia is the story of the state’s progressive history. The nation remembers Manchin’s predecessor, long-serving conservative Democrat Sen. Robert C. Byrd, who, to his credit and unlike Manchin, always brought resources back to West Virginia. However, few remember that, for over 26 years, West Virginia’s other senator was Jennings Randolph, a Roosevelt progressive. When Randolph left office in 1985, his replacement was Jay Rockefeller, a progressive on health care and civil rights, who served for 29 years.
West Virginia has a long history of progressive politics and former Massachusetts Governor Mike Dukakis, whom I recently met with, won the 1988 West Virginia presidential primary by 12 percentage points in 1988 and even Bernie Sanders received substantial support during the 2016 primaries.
Manchin’s history is revealing and is worth retelling for the nation to hear. In 1996, then Secretary of State Manchin lost the Democratic gubernatorial primary to progressive Charlotte Pritt, a rising political star. Manchin did not support the Democratic nominee and, along with a group of conservative Democrats, backed the Republican, Cecil Underwood. The campaign included brutal attacks on Pritt, culminating in the defeat of the up and coming progressive and leading to the ruination of her political career.
Importantly, Machin’s leadership of the Democratic Party in West Virginia has been disastrous. When Manchin became governor, Democrats held all of the West Virginia statewide and federally-elected offices.
Under his watch and especially during the tenure of his culturally and racially insensitive cousin, Belinda Biafore, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party since 2015, all of these positions are now in the Republican ranks.
During the 2016 election, Manchin dealt another crushing blow to the West Virginia Democratic Party when he ignored the party infrastructure and supported long-time Republican Jim Justice’s political change to run as a Democrat. Within a year of ascending into the governorship, Justice changed his party affiliation back to become a Trump Republican.
Over the past few months, many of us in West Virginia have warned national Democrats that Manchin could not be trusted. Manchin’s so-called centrism has destroyed the Democratic plan for voting rights, the Biden Build Back Better Plan and the Senate filibuster.
Manchin has single-handedly diminished programs for the poor and working poor such as stopping the $15 minimum wage and the provisions of the infrastructure bill that assist disadvantaged communities. This is all to the detriment of the citizens of West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the nation.
He then has the audacity to use the insensitive trope against poor people that it is because he is against an “entitlement mentality.”
There is no family more entitled in West Virginia than the Manchins. Consider his daughter, Heather Bresch, whose receipt of an unearned master’s degree from West Virginia University while Manchin was governor cost the WVU president his job. As Mylan Pharmaceuticals CEO, Bresch fostered a monumental increase in the price of the company-manufactured EpiPens needed to assist those with allergic reactions.
Joe Manchin, his wife Gayle and their daughter Heather Manchin Bresch are the epitome of entitlement, and Manchin’s boat and Maserati, along with Bresch’s reported $37 million severance package when she left Mylan, are proof positive.
President Biden played into the Manchin entitlement syndrome when he placed Gayle Manchin as chairwoman of the powerful Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
Those of us who know Manchin tried to implore the national Democratic Party to not follow him down this rabbit hole, but here we are.
Manchin continually weakened West Virginia Democrats and has done the same to the national party and the Biden agenda to the detriment of the poor and marginalized in West Virginia and nationally. History will not be kind to the Manchin name.