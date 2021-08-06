America was founded on the principles of freedom. Our foundational documents, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, had lofty expressions of freedom.
While America originally accepted limitations on that freedom for African Americans, Native Americans, women and non-freeholders, the course of our history has been dedicated to the expansion of liberty.
Although we often discuss the inalienable rights of freedom, we seldom discuss the inherent responsibilities of being good citizens in a representative democracy. It is often said that the two most important responsibilities for U.S. citizens are to vote in federal, state and local elections and to willingly serve on juries. Any limitations to these foundational participatory actions must be strongly protested.
In addition to these baseline activities, we must continually exercise other actions to be responsible citizens.
A responsible citizen, to my mind, will be active in speaking out against injustice wherever it is found.
This means that we must always be informed citizens. It is not enough to merely vote; we must continually interact with those we give the privilege of representing us because they work for us. While I believe that elected leaders deserve respectful interactions, we are in the unfortunate position in America where the powerful are often not taken to task for their actions. Additionally, political retribution is often taken against those who provide the needed examination and critique of their actions.
We too often allow those who speak out to be ostracized or punished for public advocacy when, in actuality, those who exhibit the courage to speak out are in the best tradition of our democracy. Where would voting rights for women be if not for the public advocacy of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and Lucretia Mott, the founders of America’s women’s suffrage movement? What would have happened to civil rights if not for the public protests of Frederick Douglass, Fannie Lou Hamer, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and countless others?
The LGBTQ community would still be in the shadows if not for the protests and provocations of people like Karl Heinrich Ulrichs, Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson, to name a few of those who stood for the freedom of this persecuted community.
Yet, while we can lionize these freedom fighters now, during their lifetimes, there were often marginalized, criticized and accused of not being patriotic. We all should muster the courage to publicly stand for the principles of freedom even in the face of personal loss. In fact, any person who considers themselves a leader while risking nothing is only a figurehead, apt to be used as a token by an establishment that too often resists societal progress while propping up the status quo.
There are at least three contemporary issues that are crucial to our functioning democracy. The first is voting rights. The attempt to restrict voting rights is a dreadful attempt to limit a fundamental aspect of our democracy. The fact that at least 17 states have passed restrictive voting legislation is appalling. The fact that these laws are based upon the lie of widespread voter fraud is even more troubling. Virtually every court case, every study and every reasonable review agrees that there was no widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
The second, the need to reform the filibuster, is related to the first. The filibuster has a history of being used to delay or deny civil rights legislation. One choice is to leave the filibuster as it is and allow the minority to completely kill important civil rights legislation such as the voting rights bill. It is also possible to limit the reach of the filibuster by making it inapplicable to certain legislation like the voting rights bill.
The final way to deal with the filibuster is by the complete elimination of the filibuster structure.
Since there may be legitimate reason to protect the rights of the minority in the Senate and the filibuster, appropriately utilized, provides this protection, I advocate for at least diminishing its power by making it inapplicable for civil rights legislation. This is open to discussion, but something must be immediately done to pass voting rights protections found in both The For the People Act and The John Lewis voting Rights Act.
Finally, we must return to a truth-based society. For the past few years many people in America have operated as if verifiable facts are optional. This includes many of my brothers and sisters in the Christian Church. I question whether our democracy can stand if we do not return to basic verifiable truth as a foundation.
This refusal to embrace and support verifiable truth has implications in politics, religion, race relations and health. For instance, the big lie that there was widespread election fraud in 2020 has undermined faith in our elections, a foundation of our democracy. The various conspiracy theories related to the COVID-19 vaccine are causing untold unnecessary deaths and sickness.
Our freedoms in America are based upon voting rights, public participation and standing for the foundation of truth. When truth is denied and crushed to the ground, we are in danger of losing the democracy that we all should cherish. America must regain its quest for virtue or find itself diminished beyond recognition.