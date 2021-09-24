Moral leadership is the hallmark of the American freedom experiment. This moral leadership should always look beyond the narrow passions of the moment and seek to lead us into an expansion of freedom.
Political and community leaders have too often failed to show the courage to make moral decisions. When this happens, the goal of inclusive excellence is hampered.
Too often, establishment figures attempt to stifle community involvement or worse they attempt to co-opt events designed for uplift. Unfortunately, many erroneously believe that if we just don’t push the envelope with immediate expectations, gradually the establishment will allow progress.
My generation’s worldview was strongly influenced by the civil rights movement. The Brown v. Board of Education case that integrated America’s school system was ruled in the United Stated Supreme Court on May 17, 1954, a month and five days after my birth and my life has mirrored the modern integration movement.
As a young child in 1960, I remember watching, with my parents, the now grainy newsreels of Ruby Nell Bridges Hall, the first African American child to desegregate William Franz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans integration crisis. Then, as a 6-year-old child, and even now as a senior adult, I just could not understand the angry face of racism as I watched the assembled mob shout obscenities at the cute little girl in pigtails with schoolbooks in her hand.
I have often wondered how the people in those mobs felt about their participation over the years.
It is not difficult to imagine that many came to repent of their actions and, perhaps, some felt shame whenever those events were recounted. Nevertheless, they became the faces of our most difficult days of the 1950’s and 60’s and beyond. Governor George Wallace standing in the schoolhouse door at the University of Alabama became the political face of these despicable acts. Wallace, after being shot and paralyzed repented of his actions.
Although as a child I could not understand the ugly face of racism in those unwieldy mobs, they were actually more transparent than the smiling face of racism I too often witness in the modern iteration of paternalism and nullification. It is important for this generation to not allow genteel admonitions to mask support for the status quo. When leaders participate in the conversation on race so necessary for progress, pertinent and probing questions must be asked.
For instance, how can you be for diversity, equity and inclusion and not participate in the things that matter most to those who are underserved?
For example, in West Virginia, if political and business leaders are for diversity and inclusion, why is the statue of Confederate Stonewall Jackson still on the state Capitol grounds? Where is the advocacy for those fighting the fight against student expulsions and suspensions which are a pipeline to the incarceration explosion? How are the Historical Black Colleges treated in the state in funding support and access?
How can we accept admonitions and conversations of doing better when West Virginia is the epicenter of the national fight for voting rights and our senior senator often stands in the way of legislation by refusing to adjust or remove the filibuster? Why is our junior senator not taken to task for standing silent, or worse, her refusal to confront the Jan. 6 insurrection? There seems to be little pressure on them to stop the nullification even as some accept photo opportunities.
Historically, West Virginia’s political response to the Brown ruling has always been a personal point of civic pride. The integration of the schools in West Virginia was facilitated by William C. Marland, a forward-thinking governor who battled personal demons that led to his ignoble end. Nevertheless, on May 18, 1954, the day following the Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in the public schools of America, Marland held a press conference and made clear his moral leadership on integration by saying to the assembled press:
"Gentlemen, the decision of the Supreme Court is the law of the land, and we shall abide by it."
Sixty years from now, what will be the legacy of our current political leadership in West Virginia? In the midst of a pandemic with its accompanying economic distress, the West Virginia Legislature considered preserving Confederate monuments by criminalizing their removal. Thankfully, this measure did not pass but how will history judge our generation’s stances for human dignity in West Virginia? Will there be future shame?
Recently, Richmond, Virginia, the heart and capitol of the Confederacy, removed the statue honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee. This monument stood in the public square as a testament to white supremacy for over 100 years but has now been replaced with a recognition of slavery.
Our political leaders, from both parties in West Virginia, have either ignored or steadfastly refused to remove the monument of Stonewall Jackson that darkens the light of freedom at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex. How will that look in 60 years?
In today’s world, it is important that we hold people accountable for their positions. I recently saw a meme indicating that platitudes of diversity and inclusion is the equivalent of “thoughts and prayers” if the words are not accompanied by changes in policies and investment in equity.
We must not allow feel good moments and conversations on race to mask the indifference of establishment figures who have not been true partners in the progress towards equality.
We can and must do better.