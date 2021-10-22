One of the attributes of living in West Virginia is the familiarity the typical person has with our elected leaders. The size of the state and lack of population density enables us to know our elected officials up close and personal.
This is positive on one hand because it is easy to see politicians for who they really are. Conversely, it also makes it difficult to hold them accountable because, more often than not, we know them personally. Nevertheless, we must separate the friendship from the policies that are detrimental to the people of West Virginia.
There has been much national focus of late on both of West Virginia’s U.S. senators. Republican Shelley Moore Capito has come under scrutiny and criticism because of her votes to acquit Donald Trump and for her vote against holding the rioters accountable for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Her social media account is constantly and, to my mind, unfairly critical of the current administration, and she fails to support the economic plan that is needed to assist the citizens of our economically challenged state.
The other day, I had a brief conversation with Capito as we were both taking an early morning flight out of the Charleston airport. She was as kind and engaging as she always has been. This is in light of my consistent criticism of her policy stances and her support of former president Trump. In other words, she rightly does not seem to be taking my sincere criticism personally.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been the focus of even more national attention, because he holds a key vote on voting rights and the Build Back Better plan. Manchin also is known as being a personable guy. This came to mind when he recently spoke at the funeral of Charleston athletic icon Levi Phillips.
Still, Manchin is completely wrong in some of his recent stances, and those of us who like him personally must be willing to call him out publicly for the good of our state and nation. For instance, Manchin consistently appeals for bipartisanship, which, on its face, seems admirable. The problem is that, after diluting and changing important legislation on voting rights and the level of investment in the Build Back Better program, he consistently fails in his attempt to receive any Republican support.
The fact that Manchin refuses to even consider limiting or removing the filibuster has devastating consequences, and he must be taken to task for his failure to be reasonable. Without a change in the filibuster rule, there is no chance for even his own voting rights bill or the needed economic package to pass, and Congress will continue to be held hostage to the minority party.
Importantly, while Manchin consistently advocates for a smaller economic package, he represents a state that badly needs the benefits of the legislation. Manchin often quotes the $3.5 trillion price tag and proposes cutting over half of it to $1.5 trillion. However, he never mentions that this spending is over a 10-year period. He also never mentions that West Virginians need the provisions of the legislation, perhaps more than any other state.
When people see the provisions of the bill, they are much more apt to support the legislation (information compiled by the Poor People’s Campaign):
- Job creation: The full program would create an estimated 17,290 new jobs in West Virginia, whereas the reduced Manchin plan would create only 7,410 jobs, a cut of almost 10,000 jobs.
- Extension of the expanded child tax credit in the full program would benefit 346,000 West Virginia children (94% of total) and lift 23,000 children above the official poverty line.
- Extension of the expanded earned income tax credit would benefit 110,000 of our workers without children (98,000 White, 8,000 Black, 4,000 other).
- Expansion of housing vouchers would benefit 8,000 West Virginians (including 3,000 children, 2,000 people with disabilities and 2,000 seniors).
- Universal pre-K and expanded child care support would extend preschool to all of West Virginia’s 3-year-old children and cap child care costs at no more than 5% of household income.
- Paid family and medical leave would allow an additional 88,050 West Virginians to take paid leave each year.
- Home care for the aging and disabled would eliminate the 1,200-person waiting list for affordable long-term home care and expand access to thousands more, create 1,300 new home care jobs with good wages and benefits, and allow 2,700 family caregivers to go back to work.
- Expansion of Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing services would benefit the West Virginia’s 441,852 Medicare beneficiaries (of these, 88,900 currently receive limited dental and vision benefits through Medicaid).
If Manchin succeeds in reducing the amount of the Build Back Better expenditures, it will forever tarnish his legacy. Manchin will then forever be remembered for restricting voting rights for marginalized communities and for reducing the number of jobs and programs for the poorest Americans.
On Sunday at 4 p.m., the Poor Peoples Campaign, in conjunction with the West Virginia clergy, is sponsoring a “Mass Moral Revival and Rally” on the grounds of the state Capitol, with a pre-rally youth event at 3 p.m. People from across the state and nation are invited to participate as we gather to influence Manchin and Capito to support the bills and improve the economic and voting rights of our state and nation.
This is the time for Capito and Manchin to hear from all of us that we demand they turn niceness into action for the citizens of our state and nation.