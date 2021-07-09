The past few weeks have not been the finest hours of West Virginia’s political representation in Washington D.C. The fact that not one of our representatives in the House voted to remove the Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol is shameful and plays to the lowest attributes of our state.
Additionally, the centrism of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been center stage in America’s political fight over voting rights and the Senate filibuster. Originally, Manchin’s position on voting rights was that he was against the For The People Act because it did not receive Republican support. It was not until he received negative feedback and the kind of pushback at home that he is unaccustomed to that he apparently decided to finally read the bill and offer a compromise.
Manchin’s negotiating strategy is to weaken the Biden administration’s proposals to receive Republican support and then, after weakening the initiatives, he is not able to muster any Republican votes. Thanks, Joe.
Unlike his predecessor, Democrat Robert C. Byrd, Manchin seems to be more about his national profile and personal power than the needs of his constituents.
It is unconscionable that Senator Manchin singlehandedly stood in the way of the raise of the minimum wage. His statement that the minimum wage of $15 per hour was too much and that $11 is enough for West Virginians is an affront to the dignity of the workers in the state.
West Virginians appreciated the long Senatorial career of Byrd because he always extolled the virtues of our state and consistently delivered federal resources. Although detractors bring up the negatives from Byrd’s past, such as his filibuster of the 1964 Civil Rights Act or his early membership in the Ku Klux Klan, Byrd’s complicated life leaves a legacy of reconciliation and change that we should respect. His attempt to make up for his earlier indiscretions is an example of human complexity and repentance. While the political right bemoans so-called Cancel Culture, they are willing to confuse the issues and cancel Byrd, who repented his past transgressions.
Our current leaders seem to play to the worst instincts of our state. In addition to Manchin’s equivocations, Republican Sen. Shelly Moore Capito’s profile seems to sink more every day. Not only did she not vote to impeach Donald Trump after his atrocious acts she also failed to muster enough courage, if not dignity, to vote to establish a bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Shameful.
Capito’s father, Arch Moore, was a very moderate Republican. While Arch Moore is most often remembered for his moral failings and prison term, it is important to note that he had an impressive Congressional history marked by strong support for public works projects and civil rights.
Moore voted in favor of the Civil Rights Acts of 1957, 1960, 1964 and 1968 as well as the 24th Amendment and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. His daughter’s Senate career is an affront to her late father’s political legacy.
The sudden national attention on West Virginia should be used to promote the attributes of the Mountain State to the nation. This is the time that we should shine. One thing that West Virginia needs in order to thrive is people. Between the census of 2010 and 2020, West Virginia lost 3.2% of its population.
In order to thrive, there must be an available workforce and our efforts should center on attracting people.
Rather than attracting people to our state by exposing the natural beauty of the West Virginia, the hardworking workforce and kindness of our people, our impressive Civil Rights history and other attributes of our state, Manchin and Capito, along with the congressional delegation and the inarticulate Gov. Jim Justice, play to the state’s worst stereotypes. Did Justice really have to offer shotguns and trucks as incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
There is much discussion that Manchin faces no peril for his refusal to back voting rights and reduce the power of the filibuster because of the small number of African Americans in the state. While it is true that the current African American population in rural West Virginia is about 3.69%, this does not reflect the true voting power or cultural imprint of African Americans in the state. For instance, the capital of Charleston has an African American population of 15.72%. Beckley, in Southern West Virginia, has 21.41%, Charles Town has 11.21% and Martinsburg 13.88%, to name a few of the population centers.
In Manchin’s 2018 reelection campaign against challenger and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, it was African American voters who pulled Manchin across the finish line in a hotly contested election. Manchin won by almost the exact percentage of the African American population.
At a time of great institutional and civil rights peril, Manchin, Capito, Justice and the West Virginia congressional delegation owe more than they are giving, especially to the poor, the disenfranchised and the African American community.