Lincoln’s second inaugural address was about 700 words long and only took about 7 minutes to deliver. After the brutality of the Civil War, Lincoln explained in the speech, the war was best understood as the divine punishment for the “sin” of slavery. The slaves’ “250 years of unrequited toil” created a moral debt, in Lincoln’s words. Nevertheless, Lincoln called on the nation to have “malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds.”
Frederick Douglass, a former slave, was one of our greatest Americans. Douglass was a social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer and statesman. He was arguably the 19th century’s most eloquent voice for African American freedom and equality and was also on the forefront in the fight for the equal rights of women. He had an interesting and provocative relationship with Abraham Lincoln, who was initially ambivalent about freeing the slaves. Douglass consistently pushed and prodded President Lincoln and the interplay between the two men was an important part of our freedom trajectory.
At a White House reception after the inauguration, Lincoln approached Douglass saying, “I saw you in the crowd today, listening to my inaugural address … how did you like it?”
“Mr. Lincoln,” Douglass answered, “that was a sacred effort.”
Lincoln’s story is illustrative to how we can overcome personal reticent to make meaningful and providential contributions.
President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural address lasted 16 minutes and had 1,433 words, double that of Lincoln. He vowed to end American Carnage and from his first days as president to his last, fueled division and violence that can best be described as carnage. Unlike Lincoln, this inauguration was not a sacred effort, and it was, in effect, a negative prophecy and framework for Trump’s time in office. Former President George W. Bush was reported to remark on the scene that Trump’s inaugural speech “was some weird s***.”
Donald Trump’s presidency appealed to our lowest, most profane elements, and he brought overt racism back to the public square. His limited vocabulary and ignorant approach empowered many uneducated and uninformed individuals, who otherwise could have been led to be more open and accepting, into a retrenchment of their worst base tendencies. Unlike Lincoln, Trump surrounded himself with sycophants who did not present the counter he needed to improve his world view.
Trump failed miserably when the pandemic hit, causing the unnecessary deaths of untold thousands. At the end of his presidency, he fomented an attack on our Capitol that was nothing less than a failed insurrection based upon his election lies. Dangerously, Trump never appreciated or even understood how a constitutional government operated and came very close to ending our orderly transfer of power.
After watching the Jan. 6th Select Committee hearings and reading some of the transcripts, one wonders how we can get back to the freedom trajectory that we have been on since Lincoln’s day. Rather than considering the possibility of another Civil War, we should all be figuring out ways to embrace one another after being led by a dangerous despot who supported white nationalism. I have terminated relationships with many of those in my acquaintance who bought into the Trumpism lies and now wonder how to reconcile.
How, in Lincolns words, do we now “bind our wounds?”
When all is said and done, it is the truth that sets us free. Those who supported the former president for whatever reason, should admit that he ultimately proved himself to be a grifter. This is beyond the labels of conservative and liberal or even fiscal responsibility formulations. Not about right or left, but a matter of right and wrong.
Much of the white evangelical church owes society an apology for putting a religious facade of acceptability on the despicable acts of this wannabe autocrat. Political leaders who aligned themselves with this dangerously insipid politician should not be given a pass and, in the words of Liz Cheney, “there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone but your dishonor will remain.”
Finally, there must be a reckoning for the sake of our democracy. The Jan. 6 Committee professionally presented the alleged crimes of the former president, and the Department of justice should bring charges which should also include those indiscretions revealed in the Mueller report. While it may present a difficult time in America for a former president to be prosecuted, our democracy should be based on equal justice for all, and a trial is necessary.
If convicted, I would think a pardon with the limitation of never holding office again or at least some type of house arrest or exile should be considered because that is a potential way to bind our wounds. The thought of a former president in jail with attendant secret service protection, even this racist, sexist, xenophobic, prolific liar, is untenable. Nevertheless, the depth of his crimes must be completely revealed as former President Trump takes his place on the trash heap of history.
David M. Fryson, the Senior Pastor of the New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, is a retired lawyer and retired founding Vice President of the West Virginia University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He currently serves as a national diversity consultant.