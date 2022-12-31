Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lincoln’s second inaugural address was about 700 words long and only took about 7 minutes to deliver. After the brutality of the Civil War, Lincoln explained in the speech, the war was best understood as the divine punishment for the “sin” of slavery. The slaves’ “250 years of unrequited toil” created a moral debt, in Lincoln’s words. Nevertheless, Lincoln called on the nation to have “malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds.”

Frederick Douglass, a former slave, was one of our greatest Americans. Douglass was a social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer and statesman. He was arguably the 19th century’s most eloquent voice for African American freedom and equality and was also on the forefront in the fight for the equal rights of women. He had an interesting and provocative relationship with Abraham Lincoln, who was initially ambivalent about freeing the slaves. Douglass consistently pushed and prodded President Lincoln and the interplay between the two men was an important part of our freedom trajectory.

Stories you might like

David M. Fryson, the Senior Pastor of the New First Baptist Church of Kanawha City, is a retired lawyer and retired founding Vice President of the West Virginia University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He currently serves as a national diversity consultant.

Recommended for you