The late New York Governor Mario Cuomo used to often say that you “campaign in poetry and govern in prose.” This was a nod to the rhetoric needed to inspire the masses. Words are important and we are moved to higher aspirations by the use of lofty words and phrases. It takes time and skill to craft the words necessary to convey transformational thought.
An example is the preamble to the United States Constitution: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We have spent over 200 years trying to form a more perfect Union that would reflect these 36 lofty words. Yet, these meticulously-crafted words continue to give us a goal in which to strive and ideals that we could hope to achieve.
We have seen the diminution of the art of political wordsmiths both nationally and in West Virginia.
Former President Donald Trump often eschewed well-prepared and thoughtful words and many of his public utterances were designed and delivered at the guttural level. His words were rife with profanity and with the cadence but not the wit of a Henny Youngman.
I was struck at the lack of lofty ideals and thoughtful rhetoric at the recent inauguration of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Although some may reasonably gravitate towards the folksy style of Gov. Justice, to my mind, his lack of speech preparation and failure to use eloquent and appropriate language is indicative of how low our public utterances have fallen. We keep devolving because no one has the fortitude or respect for our public environment to criticize these inelegant presentations that could be improved with just a little preparation.
At one time speech writers were utilized to help craft the thoughts of our leaders into phrases and sentences that could withstand the test of time. Schoolchildren study great speeches in order to help crystalize their own thought processes.
The current lack of uplifting public speech will trickle down as the students of this generation will reflect these trite public utterances. This is a call to a public dignity not found at the recent West Virginia governor’s inauguration.
Inaugurations should be a time for the public celebration of our democracy. After hard fought political campaigns, this celebration should be a time of bipartisanship. It was inappropriate and graceless for Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, to note the Republican wins of the last election and to take a victory lap for Republican officeholders during the inauguration ceremony. While there has been little to no outcry, this is indicative of a wholesale acceptance of this lack of public dignity and honor.
Additionally, it was not appropriate for Gov. Justice to use this occasion to show support for the atrocious behavior of his friend, former President Donald Trump. Justice took the dignified occasion of the inauguration to say that Trump should not be impeached due to his actions that precipitated the assault on the U.S. Capitol. After four years of Trump’s coddling of white supremacists and his even more despicable behavior after the election, Justice’s inaugural remarks were another assault on good will.
While President Trump’s words inspired an insurrectionist mob who entered the Capitol shouting antisemitic and insurrectionist phrases, Justice said it was simply a person “getting in over his skis.” No matter how he tries to downplay the actions of the former president, Trump’s rhetoric was an attack on our democracy and the peaceful transition of power that we have cherished for over 200 years.
We are facing multiple crises in America and we need public officials to present an uplifting and inclusive vision that will inspire our people to follow. Gov. Justice’s inability to articulate a platform of inclusion is shown in his refusal to lead or even participate in discussions on removing the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, an emblem of white supremacy, from the Capitol grounds. The Justice administration is playing a shell game where he says it is a legislative action and then the Capitol Grounds Committee chairman says it is the governor’s decision.
Although our governor has been taking some deserved credit regarding the success of the state’s vaccine distribution, it is regrettable that there have been so little discussions regarding the challenges of the African American community during the COVID-19 crisis. Community suggestions regarding the need for the inclusion of African American health professionals was ignored by the governor and his Minority Health Task Force.
It was not until reporter Joe Severino’s article in the Jan. 24 edition of the Gazette-Mail pointed out the glaring omissions that Pastor Matthew Watts and other voices have been raising for months that a new committee was formed.
It is important for voices from the community to be heard.
Part of the answer is to bring back the poetry of elegant language to inspire us to greater involvement, inclusion and commitment to social justice on all levels.
Perhaps a good speech writer could help our governor craft the language of inclusion to reach all of the citizens of West Virginia. With that, we can hopefully find the self-evident truth of inclusion.