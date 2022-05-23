The history and legacy of white supremacy is a blight on American democracy and a distraction for the unity of all people in the world. Unfortunately, there is so little understanding of the history of white supremacy that it is difficult to have a rational discussion about the destructive qualities white supremacy develops in its adherents.
At its core, white supremacy stands for the simple belief and proposition that white people are superior to those of other races and thus should dominate them. Importantly, the belief in white supremacy favors the maintenance and defense of any power and privilege held by white people.
Unfortunately, this simple definition is often extrapolated to mean that all white people are either inherently evil, responsible for all wrongs on earth or are even irretrievably wicked. There are no inherently evil or righteous races. Importantly, there is really no such thing as race as we often consider it because there is really only one race, the human race.
The dissimilarities on which we base race, such as skin color, hair texture and facial features, are only a small part of the human makeup. We are truly alike in more ways than we are different and genetically we comprise one race of humankind. Importantly, you cannot have both equality and supremacy in that the supremacy of any race of people is to the inherent detriment of all other races.
America’s founding documents have an intricate and unfortunate tension between the lofty ideals of equality and the distraction of white supremacy. The lofty ideas are evident in such statements as “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence. However, the Constitution had no provision for equality for African Americans, for women or even those who didn’t own land, and the idea of equality was not introduced in the Constitution until the 14th Amendment was ratified after the Civil War in 1868. The 14th Amendment makes everyone “entitled to equal protection in every state.” The development of a more perfect Union will occur by extinguishing all vestiges of white supremacy with the continued development of equality.
The recent massacre of 10 mostly elderly African Americans in Buffalo, New York, in the name of white supremacy or the killings in 2015 when the racist Dylan Roof murdered nine innocent prayer meeting attendees in the basement of Mother Emanual AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, are atrocious acts that all people of goodwill must renounce.
However, while these overt examples of white supremacy are easy to identify, it is difficult to identify the more innocuous roots of white supremacy that, if not brought to light and corrected, will lead to more serious and negative acts.
The whole idea of promoting white supremacy because other races and people are attempting to “replace” white people is a particularly abhorrent movement. This replacement ideology cuts across racial and ethnic lines. White supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were chanting slogans like “Jews will not replace us,” the racist gunman in Buffalo had a racial slur scrawled across his rifle and Dylan Roof wanted to start a race war. Additionally, too much of the Southern border rhetoric has replacement themes.
Supporters of white supremacy often accuse those who fight against the degradation of white supremacy as race baiting or trading on race. Nevertheless, the movement to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion is simply the development of strategies to combat the continuing legacy of white supremacy before it gets to the level of the aforementioned atrocities.
For instance, over 30 years ago, Stephen Starks, editor of the West Virginia Beacon Digest, led a movement for equality and inclusion involving the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. When the organizers of the Regatta would not be inclusive, Starks initiated a boycott and established what is now known as MultiFest. The lack of inclusion of the Sternwheel Regatta was an example of how seemingly innocuous white supremacy works. The hope is that the lessons of inclusions will be heeded by the new Regatta, and the reinstitution of the Regatta also will have inclusive activities, even as MultiFest needs to continue and be financially supported in a fair and equitable manner.
One of the lasting legacies of white supremacy is when powerful people label ethnic groups as inferior. For instance, when Donald Trump started his 2016 campaign for president, he demonized Latino immigrants from Mexico who he said “have lots of problems” and are “bringing those problems to us. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists,” he said, adding, “and some, I assume, are good people.” The castigation of a whole group of people is another example of how white supremacy ostracizes and marginalizes groups of people based upon race and ethnicity.
When the Trumpian governor of West Virginia called the predominately African American Beckley girls basketball team “thugs” because of an on-court disagreement, we witnessed another example of the lasting vestiges of white supremacy. The dehumanization of a group of young women based on race does not rise to the level of the aforementioned atrocities, but this type of rhetoric from powerful public officials provides license to the development of unspeakable acts.
It is imperative for people of good will to denounce all the structures and hallmarks of white supremacy long before it devolves into violent acts. America is much greater than its most negative attributes and working together we can not only form a more perfect union, but we can also work together for peace, prosperity and good will.