In March of this year, our legislators approved House Joint Resolution 102, the proposal of a constitutional amendment that the rules and policies created by the West Virginia Department of Education be subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection. This would overturn the 1958 amendment by West Virginia voters that granted general supervisory authority over the schools of our state to the state Board of Education. At that time, it was recognized by a legislatively commissioned study that this was a necessary step to provide responsible governance over the educational process, managed by a diverse group of experts, immune from the influence of politics.

Why was this resolution introduced? Most, but not all state agencies answer to the West Virginia State Legislature. It was reasoned by some legislators that the West Virginia Department of Education should fall in line with this thinking. Educational bills may be introduced and approved by legislators and signed by the governor, but education-related policies and policy waiver requests from county districts are handled independently by the state Board of Education and the Department of Education. Our Legislature wants this power of decisions placed back in their hands.

David Gladkosky is Executive Director of West Virginia Professional Educators, Inc., a statewide independent teachers association. David can be reached at David@wvprofed.org or 304-550-1598.

