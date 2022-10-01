In March of this year, our legislators approved House Joint Resolution 102, the proposal of a constitutional amendment that the rules and policies created by the West Virginia Department of Education be subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection. This would overturn the 1958 amendment by West Virginia voters that granted general supervisory authority over the schools of our state to the state Board of Education. At that time, it was recognized by a legislatively commissioned study that this was a necessary step to provide responsible governance over the educational process, managed by a diverse group of experts, immune from the influence of politics.
Why was this resolution introduced? Most, but not all state agencies answer to the West Virginia State Legislature. It was reasoned by some legislators that the West Virginia Department of Education should fall in line with this thinking. Educational bills may be introduced and approved by legislators and signed by the governor, but education-related policies and policy waiver requests from county districts are handled independently by the state Board of Education and the Department of Education. Our Legislature wants this power of decisions placed back in their hands.
How does this process currently work? The West Virginia Board of Education meets on a monthly basis to discuss and review, approve or reject policy updates, amendments or waivers. Any proposed changes are placed on public comment for 30 days to receive input from West Virginia citizens and stakeholders. After quick review, all comments are presented to the state board by for approval on a monthly basis. This provides for a quick turnaround in implementation of rules and policies, effectively meeting the needs of our county districts. As a part of the process, the state superintendent and Department of Education staff are in constant contact with county superintendents and their districts so that urgent needs may be quickly evaluated and resolved through these policy updates and waiver requests.
These decisions are made by an appointed board serving up to nine years who are focused on education and have the time to consider all stakeholder input when addressing issues. The state Board and the Department of Education frequently seek input from many stakeholders, including teacher associations, who meet monthly with the state superintendent and Department of Education staff. We know that the department spends a considerable amount of time reviewing and revising outdated policies, and their partnership with the state Board of Education makes for a well-oiled machine that responds effectively to our students and teachers changing needs without subjectivity to any political agenda.
If approved by voters in November, what changes? The fate of educational concerns would then be put into the hands of a body that changes every two years in the general election. There is concern that this will create much inconsistency in the progression of needed education policy. This could also hinder the ability to act with expediency on solving concerns, issues, and potential crises that our educators and county districts are experiencing. If passed, this resolution could hinder this efficiency, and potentially create delays in responding to our ever-changing educational landscape.
So, what happens if it passes? State board policies will be subject to partisan politics, and will require the Legislature to approve, reject or amend them. If the Legislature uses the current rules in place as they are used with other state agencies, these policies would then have to become a bill, which the governor would have to either sign or veto. This means that it will likely take a year or more to enact or amend a state board policy. It will be unlikely that the state board will be able to directly grant policy waivers requested by county districts.
How would this affect our students, teachers, or our classroom instruction? This has the potential to create a multitude of setbacks for our students and teachers. It will likely affect the stability and content of classroom instruction and unreasonable lesson plan requirements. These standards could then be affected every two years by shifting partisan politics. It also has the potential to create delays in delivering classroom supplies that our students depend on including technology items such as laptops, iPads, etc., impeding our students’ growth opportunities. New and innovative programs designed to keep our students in step with their career pathways could also experience delays in implementation, waiting as long as a year for a special or regular session to be processed and approved.
What will this amendment be called on the November ballot? It will be labeled as Amendment No. 4: The Education Accountability Amendment. Here is the summary which will be stated on the ballot: “The purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
How can educators make the public aware of the implications of this Constitutional Amendment? The best approach is a local approach. To be effective, the message needs to be conveyed at the local level; educators talking to neighbors, parents, family, local businesses, etc., relating just how it could affect your school and your community.
We know that West Virginians want the best for our students, our classrooms, and our community. Many are questioning the wisdom of this constitutional amendment and are concerned with the possible political implications. Our students deserve a free public education without the threat of compromises, delays, or political bargaining.
David Gladkosky is Executive Director of West Virginia Professional Educators, Inc., a statewide independent teachers association. David can be reached at David@wvprofed.org or 304-550-1598.