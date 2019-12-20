David Grubb: Impeachment was necessary (Opinion)

The 45th president of the United States has been impeached.
Some, even a few who vehemently oppose the president’s policies, suggest that the House of Representatives should not have pursued impeachment. In support of their position, they point to the virtual certainty that the Senate will not vote to remove the president from office. They also contend that impeachment could backfire and that vulnerable Democratic members of Congress could lose their seats.
All this may be true. It is also irrelevant.
The House of Representatives had no choice but to do exactly what it did. The underlying conduct was so unconscionable and egregious (not to mention unconstitutional) that to do otherwise would have been tantamount to condoning the behavior.
Edmund Burke has been credited with the following enduring quote: “The only thing that allows evil to prevail is a few good people who do nothing.” Here, the evil is represented by the president’s attempt to seek assistance from a foreign government (via shadow diplomacy) to investigate a United States citizen and, importantly, a potential political opponent. The evil is compounded by the effort to cover up the conduct, as well as the arrogant refusal to provide highly relevant information to a co-equal branch of government.
Thankfully, a majority of good people in Congress (including those who will likely face difficult reelection bids) did something. They put our country and our Constitution first, notwithstanding the political fallout. This is precisely what public servants should do.
Other opponents of impeachment argue that the House could have simply voted to censure the president’s misconduct. But history will not remember a censure. It will record and remember an impeachment. Plus, in the law we often say that the punishment should fit the crime. Clearly, President Trump should be censured for countless acts — including his demeaning and bullying language, his mocking of a disabled reporter, his gutting of environmental safeguards, his sexual misconduct, his separation of children from their parents, his incessant lying ... the list goes on and on and on.
And how about his recent remarks directed at Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.? As you may recall, her husband, John Dingell, died less than a year ago and was the longest-serving member of Congress. In a speech in Rep. Dingell’s home state, Trump inferred that her late husband might be looking up (from hell), instead of down (from heaven). The reason for this callous, insensitive and mean-spirited remark was his displeasure over Rep. Dingell’s vote in favor of impeachment. As someone who is still grieving over the death of his daughter nearly four years ago, I know how deeply hurtful the president’s comments were to Rep. Dingell. This conduct, too, deserves censure. (As an aside, Rep. Dingell was one of the co-sponsors of “Jessie’s Law,” legislation honoring my daughter that is designed to prevent needless opioid deaths. For that, my family will always be grateful to her.)
The important point is this: In the context of the current impeachment investigation, mere censure would be utterly meaningless. In short, it would not come close to fitting the scope and extent of the president’s wrongdoing. Impeachment was an imperative.