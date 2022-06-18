Happy Juneteenth. In 1619, the first enslaved African American arrived on the shores of Point Comfort, now Hampton, Virginia. The almost 250 years of the degradation of slavery followed by more than a century of legalized discrimination and the current structures of lasting white supremacy must be revealed by the truthful telling of the story.
This week my Dunbar High School Class of 1972 will be celebrating the 50th reunion of our graduation. It seems like only a moment ago when my class embarked upon adulthood. Time has been like a mad dash and a review of the years is intriguing.
The class of 1972 was comprised of those who were born in or near the year of 1954. Our class was comprised of the children who were the first born into a world where the 1954 Brown V. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling restricted legal discrimination against African Americans.
West Virginia Gov. William C. Marland, unlike other governors, immediately acceded to the integration ruling and ordered the integration of the state’s schools. In truth, since there were two integration cases and Brown v. BOE II indicated that integration implementation would go forth with the curious designation of “all deliberate speed,” many school systems around the country and in West Virginia found the first opening of school-house doors to an integrated class, if ever, around the time my class was in the first grade in 1960.
The trek of African Americans toward equality through the unraveling of discrimination is not a long story. The generations from the end of slavery in 1865 to the post-Civil War Black Codes that restricted economic and social development of the African American community after the war, to the legal end of limitations of discrimination and nullification found in the despicable Jim Crow laws has been a relatively short experience. For instance, my father, Sim Fryson Sr., was born in 1896, the year of Plessy V. Ferguson, the Supreme Court case that legalized the doctrine of “Separate but Equal” that was the legal formulation for state-imposed discrimination in America.
While the dismantling of legal discrimination started in 1954, most in my class were 10 years old and in the fourth grade when America forbade discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This Act also secured equal access to restaurants, transportation and other public facilities. Additionally, it took another year in 1965 for President Lyndon Johnson to sign into law the end of discriminatory voting practices. Three years later, Johnson signed the 1968 Civil Rights Act that outlawed discrimination in housing accommodation. All these civil rights victories occurred while we were in elementary and junior high school. That’s very recent history.
To overcome the history of discrimination, well-meaning companies, educational institutions and governmental agencies invoked racial quotas to mandate the inclusion of underrepresented groups. Six years after our graduation and after a short, fleeting period, the Supreme Court outlawed racial quotas in its 1978 Bakke case. This decision also declared that Affirmative Action, while constitutional, had to pass strict scrutiny by the Supreme Court to remain viable. Interestingly, this was also the year of the birth of my first child. Those who are ignorant of this fact often criticize racial quotas, outlawed since 1978.
My early memories are of the angry faces of anti-integration forces on television shouting and hurling insults and projectiles at little African American children walking to school. My personal experience of a first-grade teacher using the n-word and having beer cans thrown at me and the n-word shouted at me while riding my bicycle on Route 25 in West Dunbar as a child has been the fuel to my life-long work aimed at removing all remaining discrimination and white supremacy.
I have lived a blessed life, filled with wonderful memories of supportive teachers and compassionate friends, from all backgrounds, who make my life a positive journey. It recently occurred to me that our teachers, reared in a segregated America with limited experience in dealing with the demands of diversity, ushered in the modern age of inclusion.
Our high school years were not without their challenges as we dealt with how we could best be a multiracial society based on equality. We can fondly remember the events that illustrate the best of our years, but we must also be truthful about the challenges and obstacles. Nevertheless, there was a hopefulness during my school years that the future would be better, and we have thrived in a positivity that, unfortunately, seems to no longer be the prevailing ideology of our society.
We had myriad wonderful teachers, and I would be remiss if I did not include in this remembrance the positive role teachers played in improving the racial environment in our diverse society. Often, a special teacher can change the direction of a young person’s life. Dunbar High School Band Director Jack Gillenwater’s belief in me as a leader and as a person changed the trajectory of my life and I will forever be grateful for his interest and support.