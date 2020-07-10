David M. Fryson: We need consistent radical change

We are in the midst of troubling times that include an out of control pandemic, the continuing exposure of police brutality against people of color and a country that is led by an uninformed and cruel president who embraces white supremacy. We have a corollary West Virginia governor who decided to utilize Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds to repair roads while refusing to set aside any of these funds to help eradicate the effects of the coronavirus on poor and underserved communities.
Nevertheless, amid these difficulties, we find encouragement because we are finally engaged in the national discussion on race and poverty that has evaded the public consciousness since the country’s inception. There is support for the fight for equality from sectors that seemed inconceivable just a few weeks ago. Grassroots leadership is rising from the ashes of our divided past and hopefully will lead us through these troubled waters.
We should all applaud the energy and leadership expended to rid the public sphere of homage to Stonewall Jackson and other insurrectionists to the American ideals of liberty. The name change of the middle school is a significant victory as we make our way to a more equitable society. However, after we rid ourselves of the names and the monuments, we must continue pursuing the goal of ending systemic racism. The type of community support mustered to force the name change must also be present to radically change policing as well as to advocate for economic justice as we fight against systemic racism. We need sustained leadership and participation at the grassroots level.
While American history generally considers the leadership profile of presidents, governors, mayors, generals and industry leaders who, because of American apartheid, were overwhelmingly white, America has been blessed with impressive Black leadership over the years. Toiling mostly without title and often with significant governmental opposition, Black contribution to the American freedom experiment is incalculable.
We honor the national contributions of leaders such as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Minister Malik El Shabazz (aka Malcolm X), Meager Evers, Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass, Mary McLeod Bethune, W.E.B. Dubois, Booker T. Washington, Harriet Tubman, Fannie Lou Hamer, the Rev Dr. Leon H. Sullivan, Jesse Jackson and Angela Davis.
On the local level we had the contributions of Ben and Nancy Starks, Dr. C.F. Hopson, Elizabeth Harden Gilmore, the Rev. Paul and Mrs. Anna Evans Gilmer, Attorney William Lonesome, Dr. Virgil Matthews, the Rev. Moses Newsome, Dr. Betty James and myriad community leaders who pressed for equality.
The pantheon of Black leaders had one thing in common: sacrifice. No one remembers those who took the road most traveled and accommodated the status quo, trying to lead while risking nothing. Without sacrifice, there is no progress. A true leader humbly sacrifices on behalf of justice and never lords their power over the masses for personal aggrandizement or gain.
We are amid a sea change in challenging the status quo of systemic racism. Nevertheless, the greatest threat to equality is not the rabid racist, but the so-called moderates, from all backgrounds, who will fight for gradualism and accommodation to a racist structure.
Dr. King had strong words of disapproval for the white moderate when he said in his Letter From A Birmingham Jail: “I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to 'order' than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice.” I suggest these moderates include the politicians who are only interested in controlling the interests of the Black community for their political gain.
Conversely, Malcom X had strong words for the Black moderate, and opined: “When a person places the proper value on freedom, there is nothing under the sun that he will not do to acquire that freedom. Whenever you hear a man saying he wants freedom, but in the next breath he is going to tell you what he won’t do to get it, or what he doesn’t believe in doing in order to get it, he doesn’t believe in freedom. A man who believes in freedom will do anything under the sun to acquire … or preserve his freedom.”
We should be proud of the young people of all races and nationalities who have taken to the streets throughout the world in a radical, uncompromising fashion to demand justice. The radical tradition of advocating for change is significant and often misunderstood. By radical I do not mean advocating for violence but, in the political context, radicalism is the desire for rapid social change.
We cannot allow the voices of gradualism and moderation to win the day, not this time. America is finally awake to the monster of systemic racism and radical changes in policing, economic policy, higher education, and an unfair judicial system must be accomplished. Those who deign to represent the community must be held to the standard of true representation and not just personal power or recognition.
America’s economics must be restructured to be equitable to poor and underrepresented communities. Gov. Justice's priority was shown by using $100 million of the CARES Act funds, without legislature or community input, for COVID highway projects (whatever that is) rather than setting aside funds to help eradicate poverty. The absurdity of the Governor’s road appropriation would be humorous if not for the fact that we are in a health and economic emergency in our poor and underrepresented communities, and a COVID repaired pothole as a response is an absurdity. Importantly, the Democratic establishment and Gov. Justice's gubernatorial opponent should be pressed to show how they would use a portion of these funds to empower poor and underrepresented communities.
In order to restructure the policing authority, improve the economic potential for poor and underrepresented communities as we revitalize America, we need consistent radical change. For instance, Charleston’s Urban Renewal Authority has the racist history of systematically destroying the Triangle District. Our next task is to follow the leaders who are fighting the current racist attempts to marginalize parts of Charleston’s West Side by the same Charleston Renewal Authority.
I am encouraging people of good will, especially young people, to not be satisfied until we receive the radical systemic change that we need. We have no time to waste.