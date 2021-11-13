Congress has been debating infrastructure for decades; but until last week, no comprehensive plan was presented for a vote.
Finally, we had an opportunity to vote on one. While some critics claim we should have waited for a perfect bill, how much longer can West Virginia afford to wait?
With West Virginia’s infrastructure graded as the worst in the nation by U.S. News and World Report – we just couldn’t play politics and pass on this opportunity.
To paraphrase former President Reagan, when you get 80% of what you want, you shouldn’t throw a deal out based on a small part you don’t like. For my West Virginia constituents, this bill will bring significant investment in hard infrastructure: roads, bridges, sewer and water lines, broadband into every county, flood relief, and upgrades to our aging electric grid. The bill also provides funds to continue research into capturing carbon from coal- and gas-fired power plants.
Remember, when President Trump was leading the country, he proposed a robust $2 trillion plan but was denied a vote by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her leadership team. It was wrong for the Democrats to play politics then, and it’s wrong for Republicans to do it now.
Let’s be clear: this bipartisan infrastructure bill is not the reckless Build Back Better Act. They are two separate bills with two separate votes. The bill I voted for invests in hard infrastructure. Despite what some obstructionists are saying, the infrastructure bill does not include far-left policies or tax increases.
I oppose and will fight against social spending that includes liberal policies that benefit illegal immigrants, raise taxes on energy and spend billions on additional IRS agents.
As the dust settles, just what is in the infrastructure bill and how does it help West Virginia families and businesses?
West Virginia will receive nearly $6 billion out of the $550 billion in new spending. This commitment to infrastructure in West Virginia will ensure that we won’t continue to lag behind the rest of the country. Finally we’ll be on a competitive playing field.
More specifically the bill includes:
n West Virginia will receive more than $3 billion to upgrade our roads and bridges and complete vital projects like Corridor H.
n West Virginia will receive nearly $487 million to replace undependable water and sewer systems in communities like Fairview, Wellsburg and Keyser.
n West Virginia will receive as much as $600 million for reliable broadband connectivity.
n There’s $65 billion to modernize the power grid. This funding will help make our electric power grid more reliable and resilient. It also includes significant investments in large scale carbon capture projects that will ensure a future for coal and natural gas.
n $2.5 billion to reduce inland flooding, which addresses flood prone areas in West Virginia and reduces their exposure to high water.
n $42 billion for airports across the U.S., which will help upgrade every airport, large and small, across West Virginia.
n $21 billion to help clean up abandoned mine lands and orphaned oil and gas wells across the nation and in West Virginia. It also provides funding to clean up Brownfields sites and paves the way for more economic development.
n $66 billion for railways.
n $39 billion for mass transit.
n $11 billion for highway safety.
n $50 billion for cyber security.
Notice that no extraneous programs, spending or tax increases are included. Controversial new socialistic policies are not part of the infrastructure bill, but unfortunately remain in President Biden’s social spending package.
Of course, the infrastructure bill is not perfect. It was the result of significant bipartisan compromise. Naysayers have criticized certain portions of the bill, like funding for electric vehicle charging stations. I didn’t think that should be a priority, but it only represents 1% of spending in a bill that does so much good for our state.
The infrastructure bill was supported by Gov. Jim Justice and more than 100 groups representing businesses, workers and elected officials. This includes the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Farm Bureau, American Society of Civil Engineers, National Association of Home Builders as well as the National Association of Manufacturers.
After years of inaction and political posturing, voting to pass the infrastructure bill was the right thing to do for our state. It will help make our state competitive with surrounding states and put more West Virginians to work.
Now, we conservatives must focus our attention on defeating the social spending package. That partisan overreach will fundamentally transform America’s economy by expanding government control in our lives and promote far-left policies in areas from energy to immigration.