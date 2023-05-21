Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When the score is tied at the end of overtime in a high school soccer tournament, it is a bad idea to stage a penalty kick shoot out to decide which team moves on toward a state championship and which team ends its season – which is how it is done now.

Did anyone ever think this was a great way to decide a tournament game? It is not fair to all the other team members who worked and played so hard when one team member looks up too early to see whether his penalty kick is going in – causing the ball to sky over the top of the crossbar. And a player who misses in any way can be traumatized and remembered for the miss by their classmates for the rest of the year and years to come.

Stories you might like

David McMahon lives in Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you