When the score is tied at the end of overtime in a high school soccer tournament, it is a bad idea to stage a penalty kick shoot out to decide which team moves on toward a state championship and which team ends its season – which is how it is done now.
Did anyone ever think this was a great way to decide a tournament game? It is not fair to all the other team members who worked and played so hard when one team member looks up too early to see whether his penalty kick is going in – causing the ball to sky over the top of the crossbar. And a player who misses in any way can be traumatized and remembered for the miss by their classmates for the rest of the year and years to come.
As a college soccer player, then a recreational soccer player, an occasional referee, a brief coach of a youth team and now a soccer grandfather of a youth who may be placed in this position, I suggest that there are alternatives. None of them are perfect, but using a penalty kick shootout is much, much farther from perfect.
To begin with, instead of two, 15-minute overtimes, allow the teams to shoot rounds of corner kicks. A goal is more likely to be scored sooner than in a normal overtime because the ball is placed in play near the goal without the time and chance needed to work it through the midfield. Each team gets one corner kick try in each round — with the ball staying in play until a goal is scored by the kicking team, it goes out of play, or until the defending team clears the ball past, say, the 35-yard line, which would need to be marked.
If one team scores in a round and the other does not, the team that scored moves on. If neither or both teams score, then another round of corner kicks is played. An earlier United States professional league tried this. If the game is still tied after five tries each (only 3% of corners result in goals and even this could go on too long) go to one of the tie breakers below.
First, use a version of the “fair play” rule that FIFA used in the group stage of the World Cup as a third fallback tie breaker in advancing teams out of the group stage. If there was a tie among the group stage teams after three, round robin games, and after points for winning and tying, after goal difference, and after goals scored so far in the tournament, then the team that advanced would be the one that had been given the fewest yellow cards.
That might not work so well in a tournament that does not have a round robin group stage with each team always getting multiple games in which cards could be accumulated. It would be better for highschool one-and-done tournaments for the team with the fewest of all kinds of fouls committed to be the one to move on. Since few yellow cards are typically awarded in a game, counting all fouls would give a broader sample to gauge more unfair play by a team than just the fewest yellow cards in one game. Also, awards of yellow cards are very discretionary with the referee, and again, one yellow card by one player could eliminate the entire team; whereas an accumulation of many fouls lays the blame at many players on the team that gets eliminated for committing more fouls.
Both assistant referees could keep a counter in their left pocket for one team and right pocket for the other team so they could compare counts at the end of the game if this tiebreaker was needed. This would deter using fouls to gain or eliminate an advantage during play, and might even result in fewer injured players.
Second, if the score is tied at the end of overtime or corner kicks, and if any of the goals during the game were scored on penalty kicks, then discount the penalty kick goals. Not every foul by the defense in the penalty area stops what certainly would have been a goal. The offensive player who was fouled, even if the player was not fouled, would still have to kick a good shot and the goalkeeper would still have a chance to make a save. And some fouls resulting in penalty kicks are nowhere near the goal – and even can happen when the fouled player is not facing the goal.
A further refinement could be to keep a penalty kick that resulted from a foul that stopped a clear and obvious goal scoring opportunity such that the player committing the foul received a card. Should there still be penalty kick goals which count initially? Yes. Should they be given the same weight as a goal scored during the run of play when the game ends in a tie because of them? Maybe not. Decide the game only by goals scored in the run of play if that breaks a tie and chooses a team to move to the next round.
Third, if the score is tied at the end of the corner kick rounds, and any other tie breakers adopted still result in a tie, the team that was awarded the most corner kicks during regular time should be declared the winner and advance to the next round of the tournament. A former World Cup Final referee recommended this.
In one study of England’s Premier League, the team favored before the match was even more likely to have more corners than the opposing team than more goals. When I played college soccer in the early 1970’s, goalies were strongly coached to catch the ball rather than deflect a shot around the goal and over the end line. If memory serves me correctly, that is because the winner of tie games was determined by which team had earned the most corner kicks. This tiebreaker would reward teams that had been offense-minded, putting pressure on the other team’s defense so the other team had to give up corner kicks. It could be argued that this tiebreaker would encourage teams to play for corner kicks instead of goals throughout the game, but since even a great imbalance in corner kicks could be overcome by a single tie-breaking goal, that would not be a consistently wise tactic.
Again, none of the three alternative tiebreakers (after three of five rounds of corner kicks instead of an overtime) is perfect, but they are all much better than eliminating a team from a tournament based on one young player missing a penalty kick in a shootout.
Finally, if all of these still resulted in ties, then it would be necessary resort to a penalty kick shoot out, though it seems very unlikely that all of these would tie. Some tiebreaker or tiebreakers should be adopted other than putting the advancements or endings of a team’s season on one young player.