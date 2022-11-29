Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Spending millions of dolloars on runway expansion and terminal improvements is on the table for Yeager Airport. It is being proposed even though passenger use has declined by 20% from 2011. And it declined even before the pandemic started.

Passenger use is not projected to return even to 2011 levels until 2037. This is from the "Airfield, Safety, and Terminal Imposement Project EIS Purpose and Need Statement" prepared for the Federal Aviation Administration. The report simply does not forecast any kind of traffic increase that could justify runway expansion and major terminal improvement. And remember the population of West Virginia has been declining in recent years.

David McMahon is a Charleston attorney. 

