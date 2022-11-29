Spending millions of dolloars on runway expansion and terminal improvements is on the table for Yeager Airport. It is being proposed even though passenger use has declined by 20% from 2011. And it declined even before the pandemic started.
Passenger use is not projected to return even to 2011 levels until 2037. This is from the "Airfield, Safety, and Terminal Imposement Project EIS Purpose and Need Statement" prepared for the Federal Aviation Administration. The report simply does not forecast any kind of traffic increase that could justify runway expansion and major terminal improvement. And remember the population of West Virginia has been declining in recent years.
I was told at the FAA's Nov. 2 "public scoping meeting" that one of the purposes of the runway expansion was to accommodate larger planes, and that this was because the airlines wanted to be more efficient by serving Yeager with fewer, larger planes. However, a plane as large as a Boeing 737 can already land at Yeager. And 737s can already take off from Yeager with enough of a fuel load to get to a hub airport (though maybe not for a direct flight Denver or Miami -- should the 85 to 130 passengers that fit in a 737 want to make a flight like that from Charleston all at one time).
What I hear when I hear fewer, larger planes for the same passengers is that there will be fewer flight departures for us to choose from.
And why is taxpayer money helping airline efficiency? Do we know for sure that whatever efficiency savings there are from fewer, larger planes will trickle down to us passengers instead of generating airline executive bonuses?
Then there is the safety argument. Who can be against safety? But there is more than enough safety already – as is demonstrated by some of the history the FAA noted in the Purpose and Need Statement.
With regard to the proposal to lengthen the runways, only two planes have ever gone off the ends of the runway at Yeager according to the FAA report. One was a commercial airliner that stopped short of crashing by the "engineered material arresting system" installed at the end of the runway not too long ago. The other was the infamous missed landing in 1979 by a plane carrying 12 tons of marijuana. Safety was unlikely to have been investigated at takeoff in that case.
Another part of the proposal is to widen the airport in order to have a larger distance between the runway and the taxiways. (How the 400-foot FAA separation was determined I have not examined.) I would assume that this separation is to reduce the risk that a plane having a bad landing or a bad takeoff on the runway does not crash into a plane sitting on the taxiway. But the website I checked on the day of the public scoping meeting showed only nine commercial airline departures from Yeager that day. With these few flights, it seems like timing could be arranged so that the commercial airliners stay at the gates for the landings of other planes, and for the takeoffs they could even be waiting at the end of the taxiway where the other planes’ takeoffs begin. I was told at the scoping meeting that there are also an average of 14 National Guard takeoffs a day at Yeager and a number of private planes use the runway. But still, with this relatively small amount of air traffic, it seems manageable to keep most planes, particularly the commercial airliners full of civilians, off taxiways when other planes land and take off.
And is a marginal increase in safety well-spent considering the cost and tradeoffs. Would spending a smaller amount of money on traffic lights at the intersection at the bottom of the airport access road, plus spending on improvements at other intersections drivers use on the way from home to the airport, be more likely to save more lives (though less noticeably) than the un-likelihood of a dramatic commercial airline crash? If the “more safety” argument always wins just by being stated, there will be no limits on spending.
I am less informed on the proposal to improve the terminal building, including adding another airliner ramp/gate. After the installation of more security screening a number of years ago, the large waiting areas are wasted where friends used to be able to sit and await arrivals or keep you company before boarding your plane. But I have never felt crowded with what is there now. And perhaps the working area for air traffic controllers is cramped. But if we have fewer flight departures why do we need another airplane ramp/gate as proposed?
There doesn't seem to be enough of a predicted uptick in passengers or enough currently unavoidable danger in my mind to justify the millions of dollars proposed to be spent widening and lengthening the airfield. And I am told the proposed project would bury 20 picnic shelters and 10 hiking trails, including a beautiful grotto-like nature trail, which would be a particular loss to those of us who get out of doors on nature trails.
You should take a hike on that Alice Knight nature trail that will be buried. It is more beautiful than even what is to be found in Kanawha State Forest. And especially if they decide to spend your taxes to bury it, go before they do.