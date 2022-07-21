In my career lobbying the West Virginia Legislature, I have learned that if you see a legislative train coming down the track that you cannot stop, you try to hook your issue on as an extra car, if you can.
If you cannot do that, it is best to just stay far out of the way. So, in regard to the Legislature’s push to have single-member districts for the House of Delegates, I have remained out of the way, until now.
But I felt the need to respond to former Republican delegate John Overington’s op-ed published last week in the Gazette-Mail praising the move as a step forward. It is not that I think the train can be, in this case, pulled back up the track, but I must respond to set the record straight that his is a step leading to bad public policy outcomes for West Virginia.
A legislator does not just vote on bills to reflect the incompletely informed preferences of their district’s constituents. If that was their only function, bills could be voted on by the citizenry themselves, like voting for the final winners of “America’s Got Talent.” But we, thankfully, do not have a pure democracy. We have the Founding Fathers’ representative democracy. We allow citizens to go about their business raising their families, working, maintaining their homes, enjoying life — and then, once every couple of years, voting to choose a Legislature.
Legislators should not just listen to their constituents. They should research issues and consider arguments on all sides, and think through the consequences of issues. Then, when a conclusion is reached, the legislator needs skill to articulate the issue and determine the particular interest of other legislators to persuade them to that point of view, or come to some modified common ground. And it takes leadership skills to convince their constituents that the vote, especially an unpopular vote, made by the legislator was what should have been done.
Having 100 single-member districts assumes that the talent to do all the above is randomly distributed through the state. Talent does not randomly fall as when a farmer sows seeds in a field. Sometimes, seeds gather in furrows.
I will use as a paradigm a district that formerly elected two delegates. Sometimes, the two best choices to be legislators for the citizens in that district happened to live near each other. And when that two-member district is subdivided into two half-sized single-member districts, they both end up living in the one district, and only one can be elected. This happened in this last redistricting. So, the citizens of the two new districts get not the first- and second-best possible legislators. They get one of those two best choices, and a third-best from the other new, half-sized single-member district.
Use the subdivisions of even larger districts into single-member districts as further examples, and the bad results can be exponential.
Another problem with single-member districts is that each citizen now only has one delegate to listen to and care about and work on that citizen’s issue. Take former delegate Overington’s example of the so called “Black influence [single-member] district” in Kanawha County established in 1992. Most of the African American citizens in that district now only have one member to hear and advocate for them. If it was a four-member district, every one of the candidates running for office from that district would need the votes of African Americans to win the election.
I understand the desire of a person of color to have an actual person of color in the Legislature. But, of the three legislators of color in the House right now, two are from multi-member districts, one is from a small town single-member district and none are from the “Black influence” district — and notice the mostly Democrat voters that were assembled into this influence district were taken from surrounding districts that have now elected more Republicans than before.
In a related point, what if a citizen in a single-member district has a delegate who does not agree with the citizen’s point of view or is not thought to have the skills to advocate the position? The citizen has no recourse. In a four-member district, the citizen can appeal to a different delegate.
Next, and maybe most importantly, there is the issue that former delegate Overinton calls, “personal accountability.” Let me reframe that as single-issue, negative campaigning. In a four-delegate district, a candidate does not have enough time and campaign resources to go negative on seven other candidates in the general election. Their campaigning needs to be about what they want to do and who they have been — the latter being the best indicator about who they will be as a legislator. In a one-on-one campaign, the more successful strategy is to find one vote or action of the other candidate that can be distorted into a negative campaign issue.
I concede that the old 12-member Kanawha County district was too large. It took in too many communities of interest. Although it was one radio and television “media market,” those ads are expensive, and the size made even direct-mail campaigning expensive and door-to-door campaigning a challenge.
But Overington’s real motive behind his quest for all single-member districts was his admission that shrinking the districts has helped parts of the state elect Republicans — in particular, those of the radical right using wedge-issue negative campaigning.
Radical single-member House districts in this small state is not a step forward.