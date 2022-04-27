I think we really ought to have legislation in West Virginia that regulates elephants.
I know there are no wild elephants, or even elephants in captivity, in West Virginia. However, there has been no widespread voter fraud in West Virginia, but we have passed legislation on that. And even though there are virtually no examples of issues with transgender athletes in school sports in West Virginia, we have legislation covering that. And even though we have no examples of critical race theory being taught in public schools in West Virginia, the Legislature has spent hours and hours almost passing regulation of that.
So, I am surprised that the Legislature has not proposed regulation on another issue that does not exist in our state. Elephants gone wild could really be a problem.
Elephants on the loose would be very bad for the trees in our state. An elephant’s diet is mostly tree leaves. So, we could be losing a lot of trees. And they eat and therefore digest a whole lot of tree leaves. So, not only could we be losing trees, but there could be acres of scarce flat land that could be paved over by elephant droppings — acres that could be used, for example, for those unbuilt cracker plants for which the Legislature enacted tax breaks in 2017.
And elephants think that everyone should work for peanuts. So, the supply chain that was deregulated for trucking for the sake of “efficiency,” (the supply chain that has turned out to therefore be fragile due at least in part to truck drivers quitting over low pay etc.) could have problems delivering enough peanuts.
In a related matter, there needs to be legislated protection from elephants collecting unemployment benefits. That might have happened already because it has been reported that many fraudulent unemployment benefits claims for the pandemic unemployment benefits came from identity thieves in Africa.
If and when elephants show up here in person, they should be denied unemployment benefits because there surely ought to be jobs available for them. Tasks like watering lawns, for instance. Or, perhaps, stamping out the flaming ducks used to stamp out forest fires — including the newer, bigger fires caused by global warming. And they certainly could have been used for proper soil compaction during road construction, like should have happened on the earlier-built sections of U.S. 35 toward Point Pleasant — the sections that have all the “Dip” signs.
And we need to make sure that there is no teaching in schools of fake news about elephants — like that they never forget. The truth is they have nothing to forget in the first place. That is because you can’t tell them anything, and they do not read books or newspapers much.
Finally, although no one is likely to volunteer to give elephants a ride in their car to the polls, we certainly do not want them voting. So we should legislate a requirement for weigh-in’s for all who show up at voting places so that elephants can be suppressed from voting.
I urge the Legislature to pass legislation regulating elephants. Do not avoid the issue and, instead, authorize a study — a study will show that there is no problem. After all, that hasn’t stopped the Legislature before.