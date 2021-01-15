“These are the times that try men’s souls.” When Thomas Paine penned these words, America was in the throes of the Revolutionary War. Nearly 250 years later, we are fighting another enemy, an invisible one that threatens some of our most vulnerable citizens, our children.
Currently, we are struggling to implement an education plan with suggestions ranging from the ideal to the actual.
The data and mitigations regarding what is the best tack for returning to in-school learning on Jan. 19 — as the governor and state Board of Education have proclaimed — is, at best, obscure, conflicting and confusing.
The resounding message is that students need to be in school. We all can agree to that, under normal circumstances; however, COVID-19 has introduced unprecedented challenges to our school systems. While we continue to advocate for the return of in-school instruction, concerns arise questioning whether the abrupt return to school on Jan. 19 is the safest option.
- Some of these questions include the following:
- Why were professional education associations (American Federation of Teachers, West Virginia Education Association and the West Virginia School Personnel Association) not involved in the decision-making process?
- Why is there a different start date for athletics, and why is the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activity Committee not the authority for this decision?
- If 40% of virtual students are currently failing, why are intervention plans not in place?
- How can we maintain social distancing in classrooms and common areas and on school buses with all students in attendance?
- Why are we ignoring research that suggests children and young people are more likely to bring the virus into homes, infecting entire families?
- How can we, in good conscience, require school personnel to constantly be changing their protocols?
- If we are closing in on having the entire population vaccinated by the end of March, why can’t we stay with the current model until then?
- What has happened to local decision making that allows for those closest to the situation to provide guidance? Are we now under a “one size fits all” model?
Having posed these questions, I would conclude by suggesting that the answers to these and other questions might be best resolved by bringing all vested entities to the table to develop, not an ideal plan, but an actual, workable plan to the benefit of all.
I would reiterate that students do need to be back in school for direct instruction. However, it must be if — and only if — we can guarantee the safety and protection of students, parents, teachers, administrators and service personnel.
With COVID-19 cases in West Virginia at a record high, we are indeed experiencing “trying times.” This might be the absolute worst time to make a sudden, and perhaps, reckless, decision that could add to the anxiety, fatigue, worry and grief that we are struggling to overcome in an effort to survive within a new normal.
Staying with the blended/remote strategy for two more months might reduce COVID-19 incidents while the current mitigating strategies and effectiveness to date might drastically decrease if the five-day in-school model is implemented too quickly.
Why not resolve to stay the course, follow the current game plan while designing a better model, and pray for better, COVID-free times?