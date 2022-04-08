As a teacher, parent and West Virginian, I’m beyond disgusted that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has profited from selling out the people and the planet.
That’s why I’m supporting Saturday’s blockade of the Grant Town coal plant that made Manchin rich.
To say the senator has failed to stand up for his constituents would be a grave understatement. Not only has he stood idly by while people suffer the effects of a pandemic, global inflation and the ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots, he’s managed to somehow make our bad situation even worse.
Manchin’s self-dealing as a public servant has sullied the Senate seat once held by the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, who accrued power to help his constituents, not enrich himself. Byrd helped build the technology corridor through our very own Marion County, bringing in the FBI, NASA and other big employers. Manchin has used his influence not to empower people, but to get rich using the planet’s climate as collateral.
Byrd had flaws, particularly in the realm of racial justice, but he didn’t enable the far right to block voting rights and poverty relief for our countrymen of color, as Manchin has done. Manchin chastises our families behind closed doors while building his own fortune on the backs of working people.
It’s an outrage that Manchin earns $500,000 per year from his coal company while single-handedly killing climate legislation. And still he hypocritically talks about inflation.
Manchin converted the coal waste gob piles of North Central West Virginia into a houseboat and Maserati.
We demand better for our community, our planet and our fellow citizens. We want a representative who listens to his constituents, instead of insulting them. We want to Build Back Better and to protect voting rights to all Americans. We want ethics laws that guard against Manchin’s actions.
As a hardworking man of my word, I demand that Manchin stop shamefully using his influence to line his own pocket. Manchin must step down from the Senate Energy Committee or be removed by Democrat leadership.
As West Virginians who hate to see our community members suffer exploitation and indifference, we’ve had enough of Joe Manchin. We’ll blockade his coal plant and then keep pushing for climate action and social justice.
David Scott, of Marion County, is a fourth-grade teacher and father of two living just minutes from the Grant Town coal plant.