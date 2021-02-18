With up to 300,000 people falling sick every day and up to 4,000 people dying daily from COVID-19, the United States is at war with the virus.
Nearly 130,000 West Virginians have already gotten COVID-19, and more than 2,200 have died. Millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet. Millions are without work.
With a new, more rapid, more transmittable COVID-19 variant spreading around the nation, President Joe Biden announced last month that COVID-19 deaths are expected to reach 600,000 in the United States and that it will get worse before it gets better, even with the most rapid rollout of vaccines the government can arrange.
In this health crisis, it is imperative that each person who needs health care gets it, for themselves and to assure they do not need to go out and risk spreading COVID-19 to others. Health care must be available and affordable for everyone.
People who worry they are sick with the COVID-19 virus need to seek immediate medical care. But in the United States, 30 million people don’t have health insurance.
Another 44 million have such bare-bones coverage that they are always worried about the costs of getting care. Seventy-four million Americans are at risk of financial hardship or bankruptcy from COVID-19.
The Affordable Care Act (also known as “Obamacare”) has already allowed people with preexisting conditions to get health care for the first time in 2010. Biden’s efforts to further strengthen the Affordable Care Act would include
1. Reducing drug costs.
2. Setting up a public insurance option to our current private insurance.
3. Making federal subsidies larger, thereby reducing the per-person cost.
Because private insurance-company-based health care can be very expensive, Biden proposes an alternative, public, government-managed option to try and lower the costs. Some people think it’s a good idea and some don’t. Let’s look at both sides closely.
Some people say taxes will increase. However, we would not necessarily pay more taxes but could pay the U.S. government for insurance directly. If the participants do pay for the public option in taxes, the rise in taxes likely would cost less than the amount you pay now to private insurance.
Some people are concerned that it would not give as good health care coverage. However, the World Health Organization evaluated the quality of health care in different nations and found that the United States was 37th over the past 15 years in longevity and health care quality. According to the WHO, the best plans around the world are national plans and nonprofit insurance company plans.
Others say it would be too expensive. My answer: If the public option is more expensive than your current option, don’t take it. But since insurance companies can spend to 15% to 20% of their profits/and salaries, and the government does not need to make a profit, it likely would cost less. And the U.S. government may negotiate with health care providers and drug manufacturers to dramatically reduce the cost of drugs.
The WHO explained that the U.S. private insurance plans cost almost twice that per person of those in any other nation, and all the nations with less-expensive and better-quality care have national plans.
But will there be limitations, so I cannot see my chosen doctor or hospital? The plan can be designed so that one may choose the doctor and hospital you want.
What if I want to stay with my current private insurance plan? My answer: It’s your option. Stay with your current private insurance company.
A public option gives more insurance choices and, as we have seen around the world, the costs are often much lower for the public option than for private insurance.
When we combine these plans with a proposal to provide an additional $1,400 per person to Americans who make under $75,000 per year, Biden wants to provide critical assistance to those most in need.
These changes would lower the cost of health care and make it more affordable. And that is just what all of us West Virginians need in this health care crisis.