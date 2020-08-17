“Listen to the Science!”
We hear it time and again in every debate about the current pandemic — what treatments are effective, whether to wear a mask or how to reopen businesses and schools. In any argument, someone is sure to admonish the other side to heed the science. It’s usually shouted by people who use it as a shorthand for “the truth.” In that sense, it’s not much different from those who try to end disputes by announcing “it’s in the Bible!”
People who would laugh at treating all religious Scripture as objective truth will gladly lap up anything that is described as science. These people believe that science is a body of knowledge that is unalterably true and can’t be challenged. (At least, until it challenges their viewpoint.)
Science is a process, not a destination. The scientific method, properly done, allows us to develop data, determine the degree to which it is reliable, and use that information to build on our understanding of nature.
Scientific understanding changes constantly, as new facts contradict previously accepted facts. Eggs once were terrible sources of cholesterol, and all fat was bad for you. Now, eggs are good and refined carbohydrates are the enemy. Previously, the thought that continents moved was deemed laughable by the scientific community. Now, it’s acknowledged to be true.
It’s likely that, no matter the topic, you’ll find well-respected scientists on either side of the issue. Scientists are humans, with their own political views and families to feed, and that can influence who they work for and the results they reach. They gather in like-minded groups, as humans do. Peer review becomes pal review.
Scientists can be sloppy, just like the rest of us. Significant amounts of scientific research can’t be replicated, meaning that when the experiment is redone, the second results differ from the first.
We put blind faith in experts at our own risk. They are no better at predicting the future than non-experts. If it were otherwise, untenured associate economics professors would be making a fortune in the stock market, rather than trudging along the publish-or-perish academic treadmill.
Dieter Nuhr said it well: “Knowledge does not mean you are 100% sure, but that you have enough facts to have a reasoned opinion. But many people are offended when scientists change their mind: That is normal! Science is just THAT — the opinion changes when the facts change. This is because science is not a doctrine of salvation, not a religion that proclaims absolute truths. And those who constantly shout, ‘Follow science!’ have obviously not understood this. Science does not know everything, but it is the only reasonable knowledge base we have. That is why it is so important.”
Being skeptical of science doesn’t mean scientists are useless or that there isn’t useful knowledge. The scientific method, and the technologies it has spawned, have brought us to the advanced civilization we have today. Skepticism means we are responsible for educating ourselves to better understand who and what we can trust.
We can’t become experts on all subjects, so we have to decide who, out of all the voices yelling at us on social media or in the newspaper, is likely to be providing us with accurate information. It’s a matter of personal responsibility. We need to inform ourselves, rather than rely on sound bites.
I’d suggest a few rules to follow. The more insistent someone is about their position, the more skeptical I become. And I tend to put more trust in people who have admitted that they were wrong, because facts change, and opinions should change with them.
And I never, ever, trust anyone who tells me that something is true simply because the science, or the Bible, says it’s so.