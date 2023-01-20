Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As we approach the midpoint of President Biden’s first term, there is little doubt that he deserves a solid “A,” has turned the economy around, gotten the pandemic under control, gotten inflation under control and laid the basis for a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for their first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push through key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.

Biden’s first significant accomplishment was the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which was designed to protect people from the effect of the pandemic and quickly get the economy back to full employment. At $1.7 trillion, it was a very bold measure. Many economists thought it was too large, including some prominent Democratic economists.

Dean Baker is an economist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

