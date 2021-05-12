“The only constant in life is change.” Many West Virginians will no doubt recognize this quote as a clever reminder never to take stability for granted, and to be quick on your feet when change gives rise to new opportunity.
In today’s challenging political and economic environment, it’s also a sign of the need to come to grips with big global issues — and what they mean for the people of our state. Climate change is a prime example. West Virginia’s chemical manufacturers can be part of the solution. To do so, we must take aim at our own emissions, provide solutions for others and continue to serve as a mainstay of manufacturing jobs.
As the CEO of AC&S Inc., in Nitro, it is my goal to prepare our company for shifts in the marketplace and the regulatory and political landscapes. We must be nimble and flexible when these shifts inevitably happen, as these changes often present opportunities our company can capitalize on.
Today, U.S. chemical manufacturers are facing ever-growing calls from citizens, customers and investors to take action on climate change. At the same time, we’re seeing proposals emerge from Washington. Our industry is engaging in these discussions. In April, the American Chemistry Council put forward policy recommendations for Congress. The new platform is built around three imperatives: developing and deploying clean manufacturing technologies; adopting economy-wide carbon price signals; and encouraging the use of emissions-reducing solutions throughout the economy.
West Virginia’s chemical industry can be a leader in implementing these principles, in our state and across the country. In fact, the long-term viability of our industry might well depend on success in this effort, so we must act quickly.
Chemical companies that call West Virginia home know how important the industry is to our workers and communities. Chemical manufacturers directly employ nearly 6,000 West Virginians and support 10,000 more people in related jobs. The chemical industry provides an average wage of $92,000, which is 58% higher than the average manufacturing wage and totals $545 million in payroll every year.
The chemical industry is an innovator and one of the largest engines of jobs and economic growth the Mountain State has ever known. That engine requires a lot of energy to operate — making it a challenge to shrink emissions at our manufacturing facilities.
Chemical plants work by creating complex chemical reactions that require large amounts of heat and power. To put this in context, a chemical facility making 1 million metric tons of ethylene annually would use 278 million kilowatt-hours of electricity — equivalent to the electricity used by 22,681 homes.
As part of our membership in the American Chemistry Council and the Responsible Care program, AC&S reports our greenhouse gas intensity and energy use. Between 1992 and 2018, Chemistry Council members reduced greenhouse gas intensity by more than 24%.
We know we must do more. We are developing and bringing online several exciting new technologies. These include carbon capture, utilization and storage to prevent CO2 from entering the atmosphere; lower-emission hydrogen, steam, and electricity; the use of biomaterials and circular feedstocks, instead of virgin materials; electric steam crackers; and robust industrial-energy efficiency programs.
Our strategy is to reduce greenhouse emissions, capture emissions and improve the efficiency of our processes. At the same time, chemistry and plastic products help save energy and reduce emissions throughout the economy.
Solar panels, wind turbines, electric and fuel-efficient vehicles, high-performance building materials, advanced batteries and energy-efficient lighting are among the many energy-saving and renewable applications enabled by the products of chemistry. Congress can help our nation capitalize on the emissions-savings potential of these solutions by enacting legislation to encourage their use.
Climate change is a complex subject that can create concern and uncertainty, but there is hope in chemistry. Our industry’s steadfast efforts to lower emissions and the innovative and sustainable technologies we are developing are prime examples.
There’s no doubt the U.S. chemical industry has an important role in addressing climate change. West Virginia’s chemical industry is ready to build on all that we’ve created here — and seize the opportunity to lead us to a more sustainable world.