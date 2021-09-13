The reflective mood brought on by the recent 9/11 anniversary got me thinking about the seemingly instant, galvanizing unity that washed over our citizenry after the attack on America. Without a doubt, we all pulled together to rebound, rebuild and rededicate ourselves to protecting our country and our freedom. It was beautiful to see.
Across our land, strangers helped strangers — without a selfish thought at any turn. Americans rolled up their sleeves and pitched in for the common good of a wounded country. First responders led the way, and America’s citizens followed.
The rebounding and rebuilding took years, yet we persevered. We were relentless in our pursuit of healing the America that we all love.
American flags found their way to almost every front yard across our land. Patriotism in the hearts of Americans swelled with pride. United communities worked for the common good by building back stronger.
Fires, floods, wars, hurricanes and storms were just some of the disasters and tragedies that knocked at our door, and America answered with strength and determination. We were united in our efforts to protect and defend our beloved homeland of America.
But, in late 2019, a new threat loomed large on our collective horizon. COVID-19 was the new adversary lurking on our American landscape. Scientists and health experts were the first responders on scene, and they answered the call by doing research and the hard work to develop vaccines that would save lives. Although the outlook was scary, hope was on the horizon, too.
American government supported the health research so that vaccine development could be quicker than usual. As the health community worked 24/7, a real tragedy struck our country. The American citizenry did not answer the call to fight COVID-19.
Our politics waxed and our patriotism waned. These eighteen months later, I am still shaking my head in disbelief. Why would anyone turn down the medicine that could save lives?
How did the COVID-19 health issue become a red-hot political issue? A partisan issue? A divisive issue? A defiant you-can’t-make-me issue? A selfish, me-against-you issue? Where’s the American unity in that?
I remember my grandmothers telling me about the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. They were 10 and 12 years old at the time — and they were, of course, scared.
They wore masks to protect themselves and others. Like good Americans, they willingly sacrificed and gave for the common good. They were grateful for the vaccine that saved them.
I personally remember the polio outbreak in the 1950s. Two of my St. Albans childhood friends contracted it, which forever changed their lives. I was grateful for the optimism and hope that came in the form of the vaccine on that little sugar cube.
That vaccine saved so many Americans from that debilitating disease. Fast forward to 2020 and 2021 — to when our American lives were changed by a global pandemic of the COVID variety. At this point in time, I’m certainly COVID weary, as are most Americans. For the last 18 months, we have given up our normal lives, time with our family and friends and the comfortable normalcy of our lives in exchange for a life of isolation, loneliness, stress, worry, concern and uneasiness.
The good news is that change is possible. The vaccines work. It’s up to us to pull together, roll up our sleeves and get to work protecting America.
My patience is ebbing as I wonder why so many Americans have thrown out our trademark patriotic unity in exchange for self-centered, political defiance about vaccines and masks.
Whatever happened to American unity and giving for the common good? If we had kept our eye on the ball and stayed the course in fighting COVID-19 with vaccines and masks last year, we could have pulled together to defeat this enemy threatening our lives. But instead, here we are, on the cusp of an even more dangerous spread and the passing on of a heritage of COVID-19 to America’s children. It is heartbreakingly sad, unnecessary and was certainly preventable.
It does not have to continue.
Let’s tune out the distracting rants and political noise that will keep COVID-19 alive and circulating. Let’s open our minds and hearts — and listen to and learn from the lessons of past pandemics and challenges. The time to join together as Americans and give for the common good is now. Roll up your sleeves and pitch in for the good of our country. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Our individual and collective lives depend on it.