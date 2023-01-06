Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Deborah Ujevich
Buy Now

Deborah Ujevich

“Just use a sock.”

That is, no kidding, something I overheard said to a woman in Tygart Valley Jail who requested menstrual products because, according to the corrections officer manning the supply cart, none were available.

Stories you might like

Deb Ujevich is a policy organizer with the West Virginia Family of Convicted People.

Tags

Recommended for you