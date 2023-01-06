That is, no kidding, something I overheard said to a woman in Tygart Valley Jail who requested menstrual products because, according to the corrections officer manning the supply cart, none were available.
Incarceration needlessly involves a lot of humiliation. If you’re a person who menstruates, that humiliation is magnified a thousand-fold. Our culture produces tremendous shame around menstrual cycles, and the added ignominy of incarceration only escalates this shame.
When I was incarcerated, I witnessed people being turned down for menstrual products because “you’re too old to have a period,” “if you were bleeding that long, you’d be dead,” and other equally arbitrary, no-one’s-business reasons.
When products are provided, they are usually subpar and given in extremely limited quantities.
For those who need them, menstrual products are as nonnegotiable as toilet paper – something that also often had to be begged for, but that’s another matter entirely.
And yet, 29 states including West Virginia have no law ensuring inmates have regular and unfettered access to them. Even the states that do provide access give wardens and corrections officers tremendous latitude in determining whether products are actually made available.
It’s one of the simplest no-brainer policies out there; so why is it even in question? Why has this policy – one which impacts basic human dignity – failed to pass so many times? Bills have been introduced several years running, yet we still don’t have any governance on this.
We have yet to see what will be unveiled for the upcoming legislative session, but it’s unconscionable to think that another session could go by with no resolution.
In a state with sky-high incarceration rates like West Virginia, it is inconceivable that meeting one’s daily needs is too difficult a thing for the state to manage.
Deb Ujevich is a policy organizer with the West Virginia Family of Convicted People.