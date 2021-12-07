During the pandemic, millions of families learned how important it is to have paid leave — but, for families of children with disabilities, the need for paid leave has always been there.
When our second daughter, Rylee, was born, we had no idea she would have comprehensive disabilities. I had a normal pregnancy and delivery but, being second-time parents, we knew something was different. Hospital staff reassured us and sent us home with our beautiful little girl. Within a day, we knew we had to get her back in to the hospital — they checked us in and, within a few hours of admission, Rylee suddenly coded.
Rylee was intubated and rushed to the pediatric intensive care unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. The next six weeks were a blur of tests, procedures, medical teams in and out of her room at all hours, late-night phone calls to out-of-state specialists. We were living minute to minute, with our hearts in our throats.
After finally giving a name to her disorder and learning the severity of her prognosis, a day later, her tube was removed, and the medical team prepared us for her passing. We decided that, whatever time Rylee had, we needed to be living as a family, at home with her big sister, Ryann. The amazing staff spent a whirlwind 24 hours teaching us how to monitor and treat her intractable epilepsy, safely position her and maintain her feeding tube for nourishment and medications. The next day, we came home.
Constantly in the background during this six weeks of chaos was the fear that I was going to lose my job and our health insurance. When Rylee was just 2 weeks old, still in ICU without even a diagnosis, my husband, Aaron, had to go back to work. There was no paid medical leave and house, utility and grocery bills still loomed. Thankfully, my employer held my position, insurance and allowed me to use all my sick time and vacation time — that was my “paid leave.”
There was nothing else when it ran out. Aaron was allowed to do the same, and he would alternate nights at the hospital and the other nights with Ryann, who was staying with grandparents. Every time Aaron would leave Rylee’s bedside, he knew it could be the last time he would see her.
I wasn’t able to return to work until she was 7, and we received a West Virginia intellectual/developmental disabilities waiver, allowing us to finally have services and supports in place for her and, frankly, for me as a full-time caregiver.
The majority of family caregivers are women — like millions of other moms of kids with disabilities or intense health care needs, I did everything for our girls while Aaron worked 50-plus hours a week, often out of town, to provide for us financially.
Rylee lived until she was 11 years old.
Having a few weeks of paid medical leave gives people a lifeline to breathe, to plan to face everything. It gives someone time to, hopefully, heal or get necessary support in place, if their needs necessitate further care. For people like my family, having paid family leave would have offered us hope.
We were faced with becoming a one-income household, losing our insurance coverage when I had to quit working, figuring out how to pay for Rylee’s seizure medications and medical bills, navigating the state waiting list for services — all while enduring the uncertainty of how long our precious daughter would be with us.
We as a country, along with our policymakers, need to decide who we value more — individual people or the big corporations fighting this issue tooth and nail.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., surely knows that voting to include paid leave in the Build Back Better package would have a massive positive effect on the people he represents. There are millions of faces and families and stories like mine that are counting on him. Our voices need to be heard, and they should carry weight.