Our country was founded in no small part on the idea that taxation without representation is tyranny.
And yet, nearly 250 years since the country’s founding, West Virginia continues to disenfranchise taxpaying citizens from being heard at the polls. This legislative session, we have the opportunity to right this wrong.
I’m talking about our state law barring people on community supervision — parole and/or probation — from registering to vote. These are people who pay their taxes and give back to their communities, but more than 10,000 of them were kept from registering to last year alone.
Why would a state with such poor voter participation rates want to make it harder for people to get involved?
Voting is a fundamental right, but it’s also an important civic responsibility. It allows people to take ownership of their community, its struggles and its triumphs. That means, it’s a key part to reentering society as a responsible and productive person.
Voting should be a cornerstone of reentry, not something we place out of reach for justice-affected people.
Thankfully, lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are beginning to rethink the kinds of policies that got us here. Senate Bill 488, which has a bipartisan list of sponsors, was introduced last week. It would restore voting rights to people on parole or probation for felony offenses.
As a justice-affected person myself, I wholeheartedly support this legislation, and I encourage everyone to contact their legislators and ask them to support it, as well.
The list of states reenfranchising people continues to grow; West Virginia would be the 23rd to allow people on community supervision to vote. Four of West Virginia’s five border states have done so already.
Of course, this bill alone will not be enough, but it is a wonderful start. In addition to changing our laws, we also need to redouble efforts to educate justice-affected people about their rights. Many falsely believe that a criminal conviction of any kind in one’s past is a permanent disqualifier from participating in our democracy.
In fact, most people currently sitting behind bars are eligible to vote absentee from jail.
That’s because more than half of West Virginia regional jail detainees are being held pretrial, and many others have been convicted only of misdemeanors. Many of them don’t know they can vote, however, and little infrastructure exists to help them register, request a ballot and return it properly.
We have a long way to go, but the growing support behind SB 488 in the session is a solid first step.