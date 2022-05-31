Last Tuesday afternoon, I walked out of an elementary school classroom feeling happy and hopeful. I had spent nearly an hour in the presence of third-graders, sharing a story and playing a game. Seventeen children. Lively. Joyful. Inquisitive. Eager. Focused. Comfortable. Safe. Each one different but all sharing vast potential.
Three hours later, I was horrorstruck by the news out of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and their teachers senselessly slaughtered. These children, although 1,500 miles distant from Charleston, were no different from our West Virginia children, with their lifelong possibilities and loved ones waiting at home.
As is the case with people all across the country and around the world, I am distraught — and angry. These lives need not have been cut off, their families need not be suffering unimaginable pain, a community need not have been ripped apart.
The memory of this horrific day will forever darken the hearts of the stricken families and the Uvalde community. But what about the rest of us? Thoughts and prayers won’t suffice. It’s not enough to remember and to pray. We must hold elected officials accountable for safeguarding the basic right of living persons to live out full lives.
No one is entitled to physically or emotionally harm others. Poor mental health is not the root of the problem, although it contributes to it. Availability of and access to assault weapons and ammunition are the problem. A mentally ill person with a ball bat will do far less harm than one with an AR-15.
Isaiah 2:4 gives a clue for action: “They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks.” It’s time to put away these needless stockpiles of death.
What our politicians and courts do in the days and years ahead will tell a lot about the soul of America. May God help us.
Debra K. Sullivan is a member of the West Virginia Board of Education.