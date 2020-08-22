As we face the many challenges of opening West Virginia schools under pandemic conditions, we must not lose sight of underlying problems arising from other causes. High among those problems is the matter of keeping schools adequately staffed with competent professionals and service personnel.
The demographics are alarming.
With West Virginia’s aging population, it is no surprise that our school personnel are also maturing. According to information from the state Department of Education and the Consolidated Public Retirement Board, more than 2,400 teachers, 2,700 service personnel and 166 administrators are eligible to retire by Aug. 31. These figures, representing 12% of teachers, 22% of service personnel and 22% of administrators, do not include more than 400 individuals who recently filed for retirement. Add employees who will become eligible to retire during the upcoming school year, and the numbers swell by an additional 300 teachers, nearly 340 service personnel and a dozen administrators.
Other indicators are also concerning. Last year, approximately 18% of middle and high school math and science classrooms and 15% of English classrooms were staffed by individuals not holding full certification for the courses they teach (they may hold permits, other temporary certificates, or be certified teachers in different areas). At the same time, enrollment in teacher preparation programs is flat or declining, with some colleges dropping programs altogether in some of our most-needed subject areas. Counties are scrambling to fill service personnel vacancies, with special difficulties hiring bus drivers, tradespeople and cooks.
Thus superintendents, planning complex school re-entry scenarios to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, face additional personnel ambiguities. Retirement-eligible individuals deciding not to return in September; teachers choosing virtual employment, working for the state’s virtual programs or vendors’ programs; and employees staying home to take care of their own families. What about crossing state lines, or bus drivers and other tradespeople accepting higher paying jobs with private companies?
The need is obvious: we must accelerate efforts to retain, recruit and train strong individuals to staff our school districts.
To retain, we must value the dedicated employees already serving our children. Salaries must continue to rise to be competitive regionally. Protecting retirement and health care benefits is a priority, too. Beyond that, decades of research highlight the connection between job satisfaction and retention. Employees are more likely to perform at higher levels, stay in their jobs, and contribute to positive work environments when they have administrative and peer support, feel respected and empowered, believe their work is significant and have opportunities for meaningful professional growth.
Incentivize teachers to stay in the system by expanding the state teacher salary schedule to count years of experience beyond the current 35 and add classifications rewarding professional education beyond the current MA+45 graduate hours. We must do something similar with service personnel, crediting years of experience beyond the current 40-year cap. Expand options for retirees to return to work without loss of retirement benefits. Consider awarding experience credit for non-school employment for specialists — speech therapists, occupational and physical therapists, licensed social workers, and others — currently working elsewhere who might prefer being employed in our schools.
Implement a career ladder so that good teachers who want to “advance” aren’t forced to leave the classroom and become administrators. Build a hierarchy with challenging responsibilities, strict criteria, and a progressive pay structure. Such ladders already exist for some school service personnel positions (e.g., Secretary I through III, etc.). Let’s provide teachers with similar opportunities.
Incentives are offered to attract and keep businesses in West Virginia. Design similar incentive programs for those currently employed in our schools and for those who will join us. For those committing to work for five years, offer such enticements as low mortgage rates, tax credits, forgivable loans to rehab houses in school attendance zones, free turnpike passes, financial breaks for employees seeking advanced training in school-related fields, and discounts at businesses large and small. Offer out-of-classroom fellowships to unite educators with West Virginia business and industry enterprises. The possibilities are endless.
Our most vulnerable employee group — beginning teachers — need encouragement to stay in the profession. Beyond current mentorship requirements, enlist exceptional retired teachers to support first- through third-year teachers in out-of-school sessions where evaluation is not an issue. Treat them to a meal. Organize periodic gatherings where beginning teachers can meet with practitioners and Department of Education specialists to share concerns and strategize ways to address them.
In recruiting, we must recognize that teachers have a lifelong impact on children’s lives. Beyond their influence on academic and social development, teachers open young minds to career opportunities, including becoming teachers. In fact, beginning teachers often remark that they primarily chose the profession to emulate teachers they admired, thus highlighting the “recruiting effect” of exceptional classroom role models. We need many such models.
Some recruiting steps are underway. The legislature recently implemented the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars program, awarding $10,000 annual scholarships to 25 college freshmen planning to become West Virginia teachers. Expand this program to include more students, and offer others low cost, forgivable tuition loans and income tax breaks. A similar program could be crafted for career tech graduates pursuing advanced training to fill much-needed service personnel positions. Offer tax credits to businesses who underwrite these programs.
One handicap facing our district personnel directors becomes apparent at job fairs where out-of-state school districts interview candidates and offer contracts on the spot. What needs to change to allow West Virginia counties to react swiftly and scoop up our best and brightest before they are lured elsewhere?
We also need to step up our own recruiting beyond state borders. Nationally, hundreds of thousands of school personnel have lost jobs due to the pandemic. While the situation is heartbreaking, folks will be looking for opportunities, with many considering ways to escape crowded areas and relocate to more rural settings. West Virginia is just such a place, not far from densely settled cities. Along with offering incentives for agreeing to work here for five years, let’s ensure that teaching certificate reciprocity policies are favorable and consider pension transferability.
As for training, in addition to recruiting would-be teachers and service personnel from the ranks of students currently attending our high schools and post-secondary programs, let’s also tap older people who may be interested in pursuing second careers in schools. Some join school staffs as retirees from other professions. Others discover mid-career that they want to do something more fulfilling, and there is nothing more fulfilling than working with young people.
Prospective teachers would benefit from robust, customizable options that build upon their existing knowledge and skills while making effective educators out of them. Summer teacher institutes, with weekend seminars and intensive year-round mentoring, might offer one solution. The rigorous program would focus at minimum on social-emotional aspects of children, pedagogy, classroom management, and remote-learning approaches and platforms.
The only way to shape the future is to understand the present. We need better control of existing information. Right now there is no centralized database quantifying predictable school personnel retirements, vacancies and projected personnel needs across counties, estimated school enrollment figures, enrollment in the teacher preparation pipeline, financial aid options for aspiring school personnel, and more. Such a database, with input from the Department of Education, school districts, colleges and universities, school personnel organizations, Consolidated Retirement Board, Commerce Department and the Higher Education Policy Commission, would focus future planning and help direct candidates into needed areas.
We are at a flashpoint. The alarming prospect of personnel shortages won’t go away. We must face it squarely and take steps to address it. Abraham Lincoln advised, “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” The pandemic, awful as it has been, reminds us of the centrality of our schools to the lives of West Virginia students and their families. We must get past the current crisis, and we will. But while dealing with the present, wisdom suggests that the future not be ignored.