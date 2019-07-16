Debra Sullivan: Heroes in school kitchens (Gazette-Mail Opinion)

I recently spent time with some exceptional individuals who reminded me yet again of often untold but no less important stories from our public schools.
For the better part of a day, I stood elbow to elbow with school cooks who undertake what most of us would consider the daunting task of feeding West Virginia’s approximately 270,000 public school children. We were attending a hands-on scratch cooking school organized by the Office of Child Nutrition of the West Virginia Department of Education. By demystifying and simplifying ways to move beyond processed foods, the workshop brought to life healthier, tastier — and do-able — versions of school meals. As the workshop progressed, I could easily see why West Virginia has earned national kudos for its Child Nutrition Program.
And I learned important lessons about local school districts’ efforts to power our state’s economy by buying the things they need closer to home. Schools are increasingly connecting with farmers to buy locally sourced food products, primarily fruits and vegetables, incorporating these West Virginia harvests into their menus. Cooks spoke proudly of such efforts, along with the challenges facing them. In some areas, farmers are unable to transport goods to schools, for example, and delivery is an important consideration to any school kitchen. Surely creative individuals and agencies are working to overcome this stumbling block.
Most of us cannot imagine what it takes to feed our schoolchildren on a daily basis, let alone annually. With all 55 counties participating, our school breakfast and lunch programs serve approximately 54 million meals each year, nurturing bodies and minds while fueling the local economy. These programs are in every school, from our smallest rural schools up to high schools enrolling over 1,800 students. Average daily county rates for breakfasts served range between 493 and 12,030. Similarly, average daily county rates for lunches served range between 631 and 17,456. And these numbers do not include the after school snack or supper programs offered in 44 counties. Taken together, there’s a whole lot of cooking going on.
During our time together, I got glimpses into a day in the life of a school cook. Six in the morning seemed to be a common starting time, with some cooks getting to their kitchens even earlier to get food preparation underway. Across the state, there are right around 1,750 cooks employed in our schools, with an average time of service of nearly 10 years.
Their school days are a fast-paced juggling act, and those who do it happily and well garner my utmost admiration. While referred to as “cooks,” these multi-taskers do more than prepare meals. They are math whizzes, working with county food directors to calculate weekly nutritional totals and meet goals, customize bulk recipes for their schools and determine numbers and sizes of individual serving portions. Data entry skills need to be high for them to successfully manage the complexities of the computer system. They scout for the best deals and the highest quality products while experimenting with new recipes and tweaking the tried and true.
Typically on their feet blitzing around the kitchen and cafeteria seven to eight hours a day, the physical demands on school cooks are noteworthy. They tote super-sized food items and wrangle over-sized pots and pans, while packaging and serving meals, cooking over a hot stove, and washing inordinate amounts of kitchenware, utensils and trays. The list is endless. And their ability to deal with food allergies affecting individual children is remarkable, demanding exceptional attention to detail.
And they come back the next day, ready to start again.
As much as I was impressed with what they do, I was equally impressed with who they are.
As we measured, sliced, stirred and tasted our way through the day, I was reminded of the critical role these Queens (and a few Kings) of the Kitchen play in children’s lives.
Their passion for the well-being of “their” children was evident. It wasn’t enough to feed children’s bodies during the school days and, with some, through weekend and holiday backpack programs. They cared, too, about children’s spirits — helping them find hope and direction, building resilience, listening to sometimes heart-wrenching personal stories, loving in the purest sense.
While serving meals, they care enough to notice individual children, registering joyful moods and calm spirits, quivering lips and sad eyes, changes in eating habits. They spot children who isolate themselves as well as the ones who make room at their tables for those who have been left out. And when intervention is needed — whether it is food for the weekend, or getting another caring adult in the school to touch base with specific children — the cooks make connections.
The cooks I met were a proud and generally positive group. They felt fortunate to be in places where they could be a part of the village. They felt valued by school staff and their communities.
Bottom line, we have a lot of truly exceptional folks working valiantly for our West Virginia children. Count these hard-working cooks among them. Oftentimes unsung heroes, they are worthy of our attention and thanks. We need to be wise enough to value them — and all who serve children in our schools.