Debra Sullivan

Debra K. Sullivan

Having grown up with brothers who collected Topps baseball cards, I recall the zeal with which they built their dream teams. While they considered stats and level of fame as they sorted cards, I was more interested in the bubble gum and in the winner-take-all card-flipping contests we played with lesser-known player cards that could afford to have their corners bent.

But my brothers and I knew that, with all the back and forth, all the bartering and deal making, it wasn’t real life. No one’s lives were changed, not ours or the teams’ or the players’. It was only a game.

Debra K. Sullivan is a member of the West Virginia Board of Education.

