Having grown up with brothers who collected Topps baseball cards, I recall the zeal with which they built their dream teams. While they considered stats and level of fame as they sorted cards, I was more interested in the bubble gum and in the winner-take-all card-flipping contests we played with lesser-known player cards that could afford to have their corners bent.
But my brothers and I knew that, with all the back and forth, all the bartering and deal making, it wasn’t real life. No one’s lives were changed, not ours or the teams’ or the players’. It was only a game.
Now we’ve got real life player swapping in West Virginia high schools.
With the Legislature’s introduction of the open transfer law, our high school athletes are like the faces on those trading cards, with the focus shifting from school and community to the individual. While the majority of school athletes seem to be staying put — their fellow students, school staff and coaches, parents and whole communities counting on them to show up — some stand to be lured away by hopes of more playing time, starting positions, championships to be won and perhaps even incentives for parents.
Sports are big in West Virginia. They bring out the best and the worst in us. Peewee leagues, recreational teams, middle and high school teams and college teams are followed with enthusiasm. Adults enjoy watching their children grow from youth sports into players on the home teams. High school coaches brag that their players have been together since kindergarten, building camaraderie and the intuitive knowledge that contributes so much to team play.
There is no doubt as to the value of extracurricular and service activities in students’ lives, sports included. Sports and activities build confidence and resilience and increase satisfaction with school itself. They affect grades, behavior and attendance, and they help develop well-rounded youth who recognize the value of others in their lives and of their importance in the lives of others. They learn what it’s like to be part of something bigger than themselves. Like good teachers, good coaches know that what they say, how they act and what they expect dramatically affects students’ attitudes toward themselves and others.
I have been fortunate to work alongside many good coaches. They applaud teamwork, fair play, loyalty, improvement and hard-earned pride in a job well done. Of course they want their teams to win, but good coaches recognize that they are building lives as they build win-loss records — and they know which is the more important job.
Communities are proud of their schools and their teams. Despite the challenges — dwindling funds, school consolidation, decreasing populations — communities are not giving up on their schools. As a fellow educator frequently stated, “The stronger the community, the stronger the youth.” Interscholastic sports programs contribute to the strength of both, with social, economic and health benefits for all.
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (SSAC) is tasked in state code with overseeing interscholastic sports in its member schools. These schools – approximately 285 of them, both public and nonpublic — agree to follow the rules in the organization’s handbook. Proposed rulebook changes go through a well-established process designed to engage and respond to the membership. The general public also has a chance to provide input on proposed changes through an on-line comment log.
By soliciting broad input, the SSAC gives all parties a voice in matters that affect our children. Now, by enacting the open transfer bill, and doing so with little input outside the chamber walls, the Legislature essentially jumped to the front of the line, ignoring the process in place, disregarding the wishes of SSAC member schools — which, as a body, soundly defeated a similar proposal a year or so ago.
Students transferring from one school to another is not new in West Virginia. Young people change schools for all sorts of reasons. Prior to the new legislation, transferring students were ordinarily ineligible to play sports at their new school for a year. But realizing that individual situations deserve care and attention, the SSAC has built in a waiver system enabling high school athletes to request that their cases be heard by a panel to determine eligibility to play. These cases most often focus on course offerings available in their schools, family situations and hardship.
Under SSAC rules in place for some time and continuing to this day, eighth graders may choose the high school they wish to attend upon entering ninth grade. They may enroll in any SSAC member school, public or private, and be immediately eligible to play sports. While most eighth graders enroll in high schools that are part of their feeder system, others choose to enroll elsewhere. Prior to the open transfer legislation, SSAC rules included a “transfer back” option which allowed students to head back to their home high schools without consequence if they found their chosen schools less than a perfect fit. This provision wisely recognized the pull of old friendships, academic consistency and the value of adult support networks in one’s home community.
When students change schools for whatever reason, not only are they affected but fellow students and teachers are also affected. Already struggling with teacher and staff shortages, along with dwindling financial support for public schools, school administrators face additional challenges from the open transfer portal. Creating school and student schedules necessitates the juggling of required and desired courses, teacher availability and classroom space, and balancing the number of students in classrooms. When students withdraw or transfer in, the quality of education provided at a school can be affected.
Administrators may have to squeeze more students into already overcrowded classrooms, drop classes with lower enrollments, or assign students to courses that do not match their abilities or interests.
With the transfer portal now in the mix, students committed to following the old rules are learning a harsh lesson. As some athletes leave and others transfer in from other schools, members of home teams may be getting the message that persistence and loyalty are overrated, that they aren’t good enough on their own as a team, that they need others to come in and show them how it’s done, that winning is the end game.
Their allegiance might be rewarded by having to forfeit their positions to newcomers. And it is heart-wrenching to learn that some schools may find it hard even to field teams, both junior varsity and varsity, with players being drawn away. In rural areas and with smaller schools, times are already tough enough. And schools in more urban areas or located near county lines also feel the sting. By enabling an individual’s leave-taking, others are denied opportunities to participate in activities they love.
Parents invest countless hours over many years to support their children’s school teams. Now, along with their children, parents stand to be disappointed. They supported their local schools, rallied neighbors to support teams and now the community they built is no longer what they expected. The rules have changed, and there is plenty of hurt to go around.
There are monetary considerations, as well. State dollars finance public schools’ operations using a complicated formula tied to student enrollment. With fewer and fewer dollars earmarked for elementary and secondary education, our schools are already under financial duress. Now the open transfer rule exacerbates the problem.
With annual state appropriations to county districts based on the previous year’s enrollment numbers, per-pupil dollars will not follow transfer students across county lines during the current expense cycle. To further complicate the issue, home schoolers, charter school and virtual school students, Hope Scholarship recipients, learning pod and microschool pupils, and private school students playing on public school teams bring no state funds with them.
The open portal law is dividing students, school teams and communities. Many students, athletes and non-athletes, along with their families and communities, are vocally dissatisfied with the Legislature’s transfer rule. The Legislature had previously sidestepped SSAC rules by opening the door to students not enrolled in public or private SSAC member schools, enabling them to play. With the SSAC in charge of its rules, the Legislature need not have intervened.
Regulating interscholastic sports should be left in the hands of those closest to the issues. While I may not always agree with the rules coming out of the SSAC, I recognize that member schools have the opportunity to figure things out for themselves, do what they believe to be in the best interests of students and their schools, and change their minds when they realize something isn’t working.
The consequences of the open transfer rule are hard hitting. I’d like to think that legislators voting for this bill were just short sighted, not thinking through the implications to students, schools, and communities. However, I am left to wonder if this act was a quick fix solution to a nonexistent problem and designed to further undermine public schools’ abilities to educate our youngest residents.