As part of our personal pandemic relief plan, my husband and I have set out to explore West Virginia roads “less traveled by,” to borrow a phrase from poet Robert Frost.
Which is to say that for the past several months we’ve loaded our truck with bottled water, peanut butter crackers and a well-used West Virginia map and hit the country roads.
These weekly trips have taken us through an alphabet of nearby counties – Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wyoming.
And we’ve learned a few lessons along the way. For one, when a sign says “School Bus Turn-Around,” pretend you’re a bus and turn around.
Even though the road immediately ahead may look fine, that sign is there for a reason: travel a few hundred feet more and become mired in the mud. It just takes once.
We’ve passed through towns large and small, a dozen county seats, old coal camps and unincorporated places with names like Pond Gap and Ranger, Dry Creek and Mt. Zion, Widen and Manitoba. We’ve driven well maintained roads and others in need of attention. We’ve followed coal trucks and log trucks, cherry-pickers and gas well rigs, school buses and church vans and even a horse-drawn buggy.
Each time we are struck anew by the geographic and economic diversity of our state. Ridgetops with spectacular vistas. Rugged hollers and wide river bottoms. Free-flowing rivers and streams. Farmsteads readying for spring planting and remote places where trees are so dense that the sun hardly breaks through.
We’ve driven through prosperous areas bursting with energy and also plenty of ghost towns, lined with empty storefronts and rundown residences. Tidy homes of all sizes and all price ranges contrasting with substandard housing lacking the most basic utilities. Cell service and internet access are nonexistent in vast swatches of the state.
But as an educator, it is the schools that capture my attention on these outings. We never pass one up. We don’t venture inside in these COVID-19 times, but always snap a few pictures from the curb. It has been uplifting to see recent changes -- parking lots filling up again, lights coming on and masked parents and children coming and going.
I’m reminded that our public schools form the bedrock of society, and all of us benefit from them. During the pandemic, they have been the lifeline for so many West Virginians, young and old, connecting them to those who could help. This comes as no surprise to people who work with our students or to those whose children depend on the services offered in schools.
As life changed abruptly in March 2020, public school personnel from all corners of the state stepped in to make sure that our students were fed and, in some cases, clothed and housed. School employees packed breakfasts, lunches, and snacks, mobilizing the support of local businesses, state parks, churches, the National Guard and others. School buses roamed the roads delivering meals, and boxes of food were ready for pick-up at school kitchen doors. COVID-19 testing stations and WiFi hotspots appeared in school parking lots and on school buses parked in strategic places.
Energy was high as entire communities rallied to help. Our public schools did what they do so well, uniting people to help neighbors, including ones they had never met.
Similarly, necessity and adversity spurred dramatic shifts in teaching and learning. As West Virginia shut down, teachers were challenged to pivot quickly to remote instruction, never imagining that they would be doing so for many, many months. Learning packets were mailed or hand-delivered.
Some students can be reached on the internet, yet so many others lack digital access and devices. Many lacked the at-home support they needed to succeed in their studies.
Concerned about their students’ social and emotional health, teachers imagined new ways to do what they do so well when students are sitting in classrooms – identifying and supporting children struggling to cope with schoolwork, psychological upheavals and physical safety. The tangible and mental safety zones provided by brick-and-mortar schools disappeared. Phone calls and home visits, emails and notes and teleconferencing took on increasing urgency.
For nearly a year now, our school employees have kept up a fine balancing act, responding to the shifting needs of students and to community health realities. They have worked hard to provide a modicum of normalcy in children’s lives, nurturing their bodies and minds while trying to uplift their spirits.
And they didn’t do any of it for extra pay. There wasn’t any. They did it because they take their responsibilities seriously, doing what needs to be done in whatever way and for however long it takes.
Now as the clock runs out on the 2020-2021 school year, educators are planning creative summer programs to stem learning losses and engage students as they look forward to seeing young people walk through schoolhouse doors in August. Worn out as they are from a year of juggling challenges, both professionally and personally, they still look ahead with hope for their students and for themselves.
As we inch back to the-way-it-used-to-be, let’s take time to remember and appreciate those who helped in dark times. Fred Rogers, or Mister Rogers as he was known to countless children and plenty of adults, remarked that “Anyone who does anything to help a child is a hero to me.”
In West Virginia, one doesn’t have to look very far for such heroes. And as my husband and I continue our backroads tours, we are confident that we will continue to find them wherever we go.