Amendment 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot proposes to subject the West Virginia Board of Education — a constitutionally established, apolitical, independent body, charged with overseeing elementary and secondary education — to supervision by the state Legislature. Passage of the amendment will politicize and further imperil public education in West Virginia by undermining the role of the Board of Education and ultimately county school boards, as well.
This is a bad idea for many reasons.
The state Board of Education has just one issue in front of it — education. The Legislature, by contrast, deals with many issues and can give any one of those issues only a fraction of its attention.
Board members, appointed for overlapping nine-year terms by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, focus on the schooling of our children; working with educators, service personnel, parents and guardians; community and state agencies; businesses, health and legal experts; and others to ensure that policies address young people’s current opportunities and future prospects. The board meets monthly and is able to pivot quickly to meet counties’ emerging needs, including granting policy waivers to support their work with students.
Policy work is serious business and demands serious attention. To accomplish this work, the Board follows a well-defined, inclusive policy development, comment and adoption process.
It is time-tested and it works.
The board depends on input from the public — educators, taxpayers, parents, legislators — anyone, really, who wishes to have a voice in the education of our children.
Draft policies are developed and revised with extensive collaboration from educators and others from all over the state.
Once drafts are finalized, which is a months-long effort, they are placed on comment through the Secretary of State’s Office policy-filing mechanism and on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website. These filings include the executive summary, a stakeholder listing of those involved in preparing the draft, the policy itself, a fiscal note and a comment response form and link.
When policies are placed on public review, a wide range of groups and individuals are notified. The process values input from elected officials, particularly those in the Legislature. Among those notified are the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability, House Education Committee members, speaker of the House, House Finance chair, Senate Education Committee members, Senate president; and the Senate Finance chair.
Through this process, individuals and groups are encouraged to provide comments — and they do. Ample time — typically a month — is allowed for submission of written comments. Each comment receives careful consideration by content specialists and legal experts at the Department of Education and in the field, and by members of the state Board of Education.
The board depends on this feedback to ensure that policies are supportive of student achievement and personal development, reflect appropriate state and federal code, incorporate best practices and are clearly organized and written. At the October state Board of Education meeting, it was noted that 100 comments were incorporated into a proposed policy. People are heard.
The board sets no limits on who or how many may comment or how long their comments may be. And every single comment — both the comment and the response to it — is placed on file in the Secretary of State’s Office.
By contrast, we have seen the Legislature act precipitously on the most critical issues, with little or no opportunity for public input and sometimes seemingly with little notice to its own members.
Notably, when public comment is scheduled during legislative hearings, strict time limits are set, sometimes 45 seconds or less per speaker, and generally there are few legislators in attendance.
Not much can be said under these conditions, and not much is heard.
The real problem with Amendment 4 is that it politicizes education decision-making, content and practices.
Politics is volatile and subject to abrupt change. In recent years we have seen a complete turnover in control of the Legislature. This has happened many times before, and it surely will happen again.
Amendment 4 does not advance the quality of education in West Virginia. By giving the Legislature control of education policies, it puts our schools — our children and those working with them — at the mercy of ever-shifting political winds.
One thing that teachers can tell you is that the management of education needs continuity and consistency within the individual life of a student. Proposed Amendment 4 would erode our schools’ ability to ensure that stability.
It would also serve to distance those charged with running our classrooms from the very policies that affect them. Educators would be expected to take orders from people who know a good deal less than teachers do about the important business of education.
Those working with our youngest residents — and those young residents themselves — deserve better than that. I hope West Virginia voters will reject Amendment 4 on Nov. 8.