The world shifted cataclysmically in 2020, including right here at home. While all of us have been touched by the coronavirus pandemic and its rippling effects, our most precious residents — children — are the most affected yet are the least able to make things right.
They are relatively powerless to change their situation. They desperately need — and deserve — our help.
Think about it. Our West Virginia children are living in an upside-down, narrowly defined world governed by a multi-colored map that changes from week to week. They are grieving their loss of the predictable world they could count on as recently as seven months ago.
Those living in orange and red zones are being denied a high-quality education and the solidity that comes with being in school. Those in the gold, yellow and green zones are experiencing schooling in a variety of contexts, many remote, worrying that they could be tipped into the dreaded orange and red ranges. Very unsettling for all.
Consider what school-aged children right here in Kanawha County have lost.
There are gaping holes in their lives that are distressing emotionally, educationally and, for some of them, physically. They are being deprived of what should be a given at their ages — attending school — and missing all the things that school represents to them: interacting with friends and smart, nurturing adults; being intellectually challenged and having their eyes opened to a bigger world; enjoying the predictable moments of calendar, weather and Read Aloud time; rushing to playgrounds and gyms, and arts classes; eating cafeteria food and being in a safe place; enjoying the camaraderie of teammates and filling the stands to root for their schools; performing in plays and in bands, and going to dances and club meetings; grabbing quick conversations around lockers and laughing at the antics of class clowns; and enjoying the daily surprises that come unexpectedly.
They miss the certainty that comes with school days.
Our children are hungry for and deserve the right to enjoy traditional schooling inside brick-and-mortar school buildings. Despite the heroic efforts of teachers and other school personnel, remote learning — be it digital, Zoomed or paper packets sent home — is insufficient and inconsistent, even in the best scenarios. Learning should be interactive and dynamic, meant to engage and energize learners and teachers.
Looking directly into one another’s eyes forms the connection and sparks new ideas while building on fundamental concepts.
As parents, family members and caregivers, we like to pick up our children when they are hurt, dust them off, salve their wounds and tell them they are going to be OK. While we can’t — and shouldn’t — shelter them from every sadness or inconvenience, children should be able to trust adults to do the right thing.
Right now, we are letting them down. They can’t fix things. We can.
We face a societal threat. Beyond focusing on our own well-being, all of us need to care enough for our youngest residents to make a conscientious choice to help them, whether we have or never have had children of our own. We need to give them the chances we had.
Caring for children and the rest of us, in today’s world, means following the pandemic rules just as we follow other rules keyed to the safety of the general public, such as obeying traffic lights and speed limits. We do these things and many others without question.
And now, we’re being asked to participate in the battle against COVID-19, the outcome of which will affect all of us. By not doing what is expected of us — wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands, avoiding crowds, going out only if necessary — we are shortchanging our children and ourselves and exacerbating the situation. These precautions won’t eliminate the virus, but they will slow its growth until a vaccine appears. And, importantly, it will change the colors on that map and give our children a chance to be children again by returning safely to school.
We cannot wish COVID-19 away. We cannot expect “the other guy” to fix things while we sit back and watch. Each of us needs to show courage and selflessness by choosing behaviors that will set all of us — and most especially our children — back on track, free to live in ways that are healthy, productive, unafraid and satisfying.
Nelson Mandela said, “The true character of a society is revealed in how it treats its children.”
If we can’t stand up for children when they need us, what will we ever stand up for?