West Virginians expect lawmakers to keep them “secure in their houses, persons, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures,” as the state constitution guarantees. But, too often, government agencies run roughshod over citizens’ rights, showing their elected representatives that there’s far more work to be done.
Take bowhunter David Craft, for instance. He followed the rules when he bagged two trophy bucks in November 2020, including one in McDowell County. So when West Virginia wildlife officers came to his North Carolina house to ask questions three months later, he had nothing to hide.
“I thought that, if I told them everything — told them the truth — that I didn’t really need a lawyer present because I wasn’t guilty of any crimes,” Craft said in a Thanksgiving weekend video on social media that already has generated more than 1 million views and 4,000 comments.
Unfortunately, his cooperation backfired. Officers from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources decided Craft must have done something wrong, so they seized both sets of antlers from a taxidermist and posed with them in photos that accompanied news reports, while boasting about catching a poacher.
What the officers lacked was a search warrant, probable cause or credible theory of wrongdoing. Officers speculated that Craft had exceeded McDowell County’s seasonal limit of one buck per hunter. But Craft responded with paperwork showing that the other kill occurred in North Carolina, over 150 miles away from McDowell County, and that he had checked in both animals, as required by law.
In other words, the officers had guesses. Craft had receipts.
Despite the flimsy case, the Division of Natural Resources refused to let go. The agency pursued prosecution for more than a year, until finally moving for dismissal of all charges one week before the scheduled start of a jury trial earlier this year.
Craft, who now lives in West Virginia, claims he's never received an apology from the DNR.
Craft’s story has been widely told, but few people know about special powers wildlife officers have to infringe on property rights in other ways. Years ago, the West Virginia Legislature authorized game wardens to enter onto private land to search for hunting violations. They can do this without a search warrant, suspicion of a crime or the knowledge -- or consent -- of landowners.
Game wardens can set up on your private land and watch for violations for as long as they like. “No trespassing” signs and locked gates cannot keep them out.
A reform bill, which I plan to introduce during the 2023 legislative session, would protect all citizens on private land anywhere in West Virginia. Game wardens still could search hunting clubs, farms and wilderness retreats, but only if they first have probable cause and a warrant.
The principle is simple: Fishing expeditions should be left to people trying to catch fish. Government agents trying to catch poachers shouldn’t get to decide for themselves when and where to intrude onto clearly marked private land.
The proposed legislation might not help bowhunters like Craft, who experienced a different type of property rights violation. But it would close a massive hole that has left West Virginians unprotected for decades.
Eager to find illicit moonshine, federal agents started conducting surveillance on private land during Prohibition. Rather than rein in the warrantless searches, the U.S. Supreme Court sanctioned them in 1924. The result was the Open Fields Doctrine, which allows government agents to roam almost anywhere, except inside private buildings and the immediate vicinity.
Fortunately, states have power to set their own limits on government search and seizure. Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Tennessee and Washington include language in their constitutions designed to prevent state officials from entering and operating on private land without warrants.
West Virginia could take its own stand for property rights with passage of the proposed reforms. Poaching is a crime. But law enforcement agents are the guilty ones when they patrol uninvited on someone else’s land.
Delegate Chuck Horst, R-Berkeley, represents the 95th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.