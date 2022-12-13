Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginians know how sacred our voting rights are and how important our voice is in shaping our national discourse. Each day, our elected representatives to the federal government advocate and make important decisions on our behalf affecting everything from health care, the economy and our national security.

As citizens of this country who enjoy all the benefits of citizenship, like equal representation and sovereignty, we must stand up and demand statehood for the 712,000 Washington, D.C., residents who have been denied these fundamental rights for far too long.

Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, represents District 81 in the West Virginia House of Delegates and is vice chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.

