My family knows the demon of black lung all too well.
Like many of you, my own grandfather, Ed Thompson, of Eccles, suffered from this terrible disease. As a small child, I watched him struggle to walk from one end of his yard to the other. Stopping to take a few deep breaths of air, he would eventually sit in his porch chair and cough for a while, eventually spitting up some black goo.
It’s painful to know that this heartbreaking story is echoed in thousands of families across our state. Those of us representing West Virginia miners — whether in the Statehouse or in Washington, D.C. — can’t be idle when action is desperately needed, and when bills are ready and waiting for their vote.
Miners need swift action because, unfortunately, black lung is not a disease of the past. The reality of coal mining today is that miners are digging through more rock for thinner seams of coal than ever before. Cutting more rock means more exposure to silica dust, resulting in heartbreaking cases of miners as young as their 30s with career-ending cases of black lung.
Rates of black lung disease have hit a 25-year high in Appalachia. Miners who are able to prove that they are disabled from black lung are entitled by federal law to modest living and medical benefits, after what can be an excruciating legal process that sometimes outlasts the life of the miner. The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund pays for benefits to coal miners and their surviving dependents in cases where the miners’ employer has gone bankrupt or not been found responsible. Last year, West Virginians received over $40 million in benefits from the Fund — that’s about 25% of the national total.
The Trust Fund is supported by a small excise tax paid per ton of coal sold. Although the rate of the tax has been nearly stable for more than three decades, because Congress failed to act in 2021 to extend the tax, it was cut in half on Jan. 1. For each week that Congress fails to act, we lose another $2.6 million in revenue for the fund. This year, we’ve already lost nearly $20 million in revenue. Can you imagine how many mining families that money could support?
Action for miners with black lung needs to start in Charleston. Just last week, I was proud to join members of the House Select Coalfield Communities Committee in sponsoring a bill that would remove barriers that make it more difficult for miners and their families to receive the benefits they deserve. Passing this bill will ease the financial struggles faced by miners and their families.
I often hear from miners about all the red tape, legal issues and doctor visits they go through only to be told, “No, you don’t qualify for benefits.” However, for miners to receive benefits at all, we need to ensure that the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund remains solvent. For that, we must look to West Virginia’s delegation in D.C.
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund represents a sacred promise to care for miners who sacrificed their health to power our nation. Keeping the trust fund functional is the bare minimum of what we owe our miners and their families. And yet, West Virginia’s congressional delegation has failed to protect this lifeline.
There are several options for our congressional delegation to step up to the plate on this issue. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has introduced a 10-year extension of full funding for the Black Lung Trust Fund, with a companion bill in the House. But, those bills have gone nowhere, in part because Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Reps. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and David McKinley, R-W.Va., won’t show support for the bill.
Another option is to extend the Black Lung Excise Tax through budget reconciliation. But, that effort lost steam at the end of last year and has yet to be picked up in 2022.
Looking forward, I am hopeful we will find a path to pass the Black Lung Excise Tax, along with other important policies for coal communities that were part of the reconciliation package, including incentives for manufacturers to locate and create jobs within coal communities, and policies to ensure that workers have the right to form a union.
There are few diseases as brutal as black lung, which doesn’t just steal your breath, but also your career. And yet, coal miners in West Virginia continue to brave that risk to power our nation. It’s time our state and federal lawmakers demonstrate some of that same bravery and take action to ensure that our miners receive the benefits they are owed.