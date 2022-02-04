Now that it’s clear President Joe Biden’s preferred version of the plan he calls “Build Back Better” cannot pass the U.S. Senate, let’s figure out what parts of it can pass, and pass them.
I supported Biden’s plan and I’m sorry it couldn’t pass. Hey, I wanted a bill that went even further toward solving the problems of everyday people. But I don’t see any purpose in blaming anybody for its demise. U.S. senators, like Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have been catching heat because they objected to some of the provisions in the bill.
I wish they had supported it, but some of those criticisms had merit. Particularly, Manchin’s argument that the child tax credit provision in the bill was not honestly paid for was accurate.
The bill assumed that the credit would last only one more year, rather than the 10 years most of the bill’s provisions would last. Since supporters and opponents alike presumed that provision would be extended, the bill was going to cost more than advertised.
That’s exactly how President Donald Trump promoted his 2017 tax cut, the benefits of which went mostly to wealthy people. He pretended it would not cost the Treasury nearly as much as it ended up costing. Build Back Better was financed, in part, by erroneous arithmetic.
If you insist on placing blame, please include the House of Representatives Progressive Caucus.
Manchin reportedly told Biden that he would go for a package of $1.8 trillion, but the Progressive Caucus nixed it. If that’s true, I think the House caucus made a mistake. But, again, I don’t think it’s productive to blame anybody. I think Manchin and the Progressive Caucus both honestly believed they were right in not going any further.
Philosophically, I’m just about halfway between Manchin and the House progressives, and I’m sorry they were not able to compromise.
But now we have a chance to put together a plan that we can pay for, that can pass and that can do wonderful and necessary things for many people. Let’s put together a slimmed-down version of the original plan, in a smaller package. It might not cost more than $1 trillion, and some very good ideas will have to wait. But let’s do what we can, and not miss an opportunity to do something that will benefit everyone.
After that smaller package is passed, the Senate could take up, one by one, some of the items left out of the package. One or two of those items might become so attractive on their own that some Republicans decide to support them. Stranger things have happened.
I hope all sides stay at the negotiating table and craft a deal. The American people deserve commonsense leadership and practical steps to invest in families, create clean energy jobs, lower prescription drug prices and improve public education.