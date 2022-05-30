For decades, American politicians and their friends in positions of power across academia, media, business and finance shipped American industry overseas to adversaries like China. The devastation wrought by these policies was obvious, then as now, on the workers and their communities affected by industrial offshoring, but 2022 has given us a different, even more bleak, perspective on globalization’s excesses.
In March, year-over-year inflation hit 8.5% — the highest in over 30 years. Everyone knows that’s made it harder to afford groceries, pay bills and plan for the future. Beyond record-setting inflation, the research firm Datasembly reports nearly a third of grocery store items that shoppers went looking for were out of stock. Nissan, Reuters reports, is treating the shortage of computer chips that prevent new car manufacturing as “the new normal.”
In the nation that won two world wars, stared down Soviet communism, put a man on the moon and has more prosperity-on-paper than any in human history, we have soaring prices, empty store shelves and can’t make things on our own anymore. Behind the headlines on these symptomatic issues, there is a bone-deep cancer draining America’s national strength, common prosperity and political independence.
The leaders of the United States of America made a decision to depend on our adversaries for vital goods, resources and supply chains. The leaders of West Virginia are uniquely positioned to reverse that. Recovery begins by recognizing the value of our citizens, resources and opportunities to renew “Made in West Virginia” manufacturing.
In West Virginia, the Legislature has focused on clearing the way for the development of our state’s rare earth and critical minerals. Currently, China dominates the world’s production of these materials, used in automotive manufacturing, consumer electronics, defense systems and advanced batteries. If West Virginia stays the course and truly develops a domestic rare earth and critical minerals industry, we can put our people to work in high-wage resources and manufacturing jobs while lowering our own dependence on China.
On the ballot in the fall election, the voters of West Virginia have the choice to clear the way for the elimination of the car tax, and the business machinery and equipment tax, that puts us at a competitive disadvantage for attracting manufacturing to West Virginia. The business machinery and equipment tax has been identified by WVU’s West Virginia Forward as a job-killer. If the voters approve the amendment, legislators will be able to clear a substantial barrier to creating good-paying manufacturing jobs in the state.
All of these advances in domestic manufacturing require a lot of electricity. West Virginia must be diligent in developing all-of-the-above energy strategies that utilize our coal, gas and other resources for the generation of affordable, reliable electric power.
West Virginia is uniquely positioned to solve the twin crises of inflation and supply shortages by curing the underlying disease of a weak, hollowed out manufacturing sector.
Especially in difficult times like these, hope springs eternal for the future of our state and our nation.