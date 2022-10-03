Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Like R. Scott Morehead, I read Shirley Jackson’s short story, “The Lottery,” when I was in school. Like Morehead, the story had a big impact on me. More about that later.

In his Sunday opinion piece in the Gazette-Mail, Morehead spent a great deal of space addressing historical atrocities, terrible events well-documented in human history. Slavery, the extermination of American Indians, human sacrifice in some cultures, the Holocaust, millions of deaths in the Soviet Union and Communist China, all sadly deserve a mention. One could add the genocides in Armenia, Rwanda, Cambodia, and on and on.

Denise Giardina is a Charleston novelist and an Episcopal deacon.

Recommended for you