Like R. Scott Morehead, I read Shirley Jackson’s short story, “The Lottery,” when I was in school. Like Morehead, the story had a big impact on me. More about that later.
In his Sunday opinion piece in the Gazette-Mail, Morehead spent a great deal of space addressing historical atrocities, terrible events well-documented in human history. Slavery, the extermination of American Indians, human sacrifice in some cultures, the Holocaust, millions of deaths in the Soviet Union and Communist China, all sadly deserve a mention. One could add the genocides in Armenia, Rwanda, Cambodia, and on and on.
All of these horrific events have one thing in common: their victims were human beings. Full, out-of-the-womb human beings. It becomes problematic then when Morehead conflates all these atrocities with his real subject: abortion care. Yes, I said abortion care, for that is most often what abortion is: care. Care for women. Human beings.
Morehead claims that anyone who has seen a fetal ultrasound will understand they are viewing a person. But that is not the case, and it does not take into account the full range of development over the course of a woman’s pregnancy. Of course, as a physician, Morehead knows this very well. To claim there is no difference between an hours-old microscopic fertilized egg and a nine-month-old fetus, is simply disingenuous. Still, if that is Morehead’s personal conviction, so be it. But his opinion — and it is just that, his opinion — should not force a woman to carry a pregnancy she does not want, or one that she wanted but that has gone terribly wrong.
There are two major problems with Morehead’s opinion. The first is that, when he conflates a zygote or an embryo with the millions of human beings killed in various genocides, he trivializes all those people who have died. Second, when he refuses a woman access to abortion care, he trivializes fully human women by putting their needs behind the “needs” of clumps of cells.
People from mainstream Christian faith positions, including many Roman Catholics; from Jewish faith positions; from other religious viewpoints and people of no religious convictions all understand that a woman is a full human being whose needs come before an embryo or fetus growing as part of her body. And at some times, that woman may need abortion care.
Why do women need abortion care? There are as many reasons as there are women who are pregnant. Those reasons can range from personal freedom to economic necessity to health-related issues to educational goals to too many children already to medical issues for the fetus that develop late in the pregnancy to none of your business. As Morehead says in his piece, “The issue is complex and personal.” Yes, and most personal of all for the person who is pregnant.
As I said at the beginning of this piece, I too read “The Lottery” when I was a teenager. It is not a “book” as Morehead terms it, but a “short story.” Important to call things by their proper names, as in “zygote,” “embryo” and “fetus.” “The Lottery” could be read as an allegory for many things. But when I read it as a young woman, perhaps because I read it as a young woman, I didn’t read it as an allegory at all. I read it as a report on what the world was really like, and I recognized at once that the victim was the woman.
Denise Giardina is a Charleston novelist and an Episcopal deacon.