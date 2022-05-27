In the Wednesday edition of the Gazette-Mail, an op-ed from Tony Hodge, chairman of the Putnam County Republican Party, started with lengthy quotes from Abraham Lincoln. This turned out to have absolutely nothing to do with his main point, revealed toward the end, that a fertilized cell is a person at the moment of conception.
Ignoring that Lincoln was writing about actual people, the chairman followed up by quoting an heir of Guinness beer, again to no clear point. He ended by claiming that fertilized eggs are citizens, having nowhere backed that up in his argument.
Ironically, this piece appeared the day after 21 actual people were killed at a school in Texas, and a week after 10 actual people were killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
Let’s be clear that Hodge, when he finally gets to his point, is not talking about people. He is talking about zygotes, embryos and fetuses. Each term relates to a different stage of development after a sperm fertilizes an egg. Immediately after a sperm joins an egg, a zygote forms. Is that fertilized egg alive? Yes. The unfertilized egg also was alive (most are expelled by the woman every month in her period) and the sperm that fertilized that egg also was alive (as are all of the countless sperm that missed the mark and went on to die their lonely deaths, depriving countless future beings of existence. Such is nature.)
The chairman seems to be suggesting that a fertilized egg, a zygote, is a person. But is it? The chairman mentions thumb sucking. Does a zygote suck its thumb? No. A zygote has no limbs, no hands and no fingers. It is a clump of cells that can barely be seen with a microscope. Is the zygote a citizen? No. A zygote does not show up on a census. It cannot express a political preference. It has no brain, nor a mouth to speak.
The zygote develops into an embryo. Is the embryo a person? It is a potential person, but has not yet become one. Has its birthday been celebrated? No. Do we then celebrate Happy Conception Day? No. Can we even distinguish a human embryo from other embryos, like chickens or salamanders? No, not by sight. Does an embryo have a heart? No. Does it have a brain? No. Is it a citizen? Can it be written off as a dependent on taxes? No.
To frame the question differently: Can a baby be frozen? No, it would die. Can an embryo be frozen? Yes, and embryos are frozen every day. Because embryos are not babies. They are different. Some frozen embryos will become babies. Some will not, just as some eggs and sperm will not.
Now consider the fetus, a few months later. Yes, we are getting close to a person now. A fetus can suck its thumb; it is developing a brain and a heart. Can it be written off as a person on taxes? No. Can it survive on its own? Not until the last few months. Are we starting to protect it for that reason? Yes. We are protecting it because, by this time, it is a wanted pregnancy and close to viability. That wanted pregnancy will not end unless the fetus is terribly damaged or the mother’s life becomes endangered, which happens more frequently than we would like to think.
My personal experience is not nearly as extensive as that of doctors and nurses, but I have known a woman who died in childbirth, and I have baptized a fetus born with no brain.
The chairman ends with a cry for liberty for the unborn, I suppose for zygotes, embryos and fetuses, which he has lumped into one. But whatever the stage, liberty is not a concept that makes sense. Can zygotes, embryos and fetuses make informed choices? Do they have the means to enact those choices if they could make them? No. Even up until the very end of development, they are tied to an umbilical cord that is attached to a woman’s body. They have no agency and they have no liberty, nor can they ever have, until they emerge into this world and the cord is cut.
In the meantime, a woman is a person, a full person, with a wide range of reproductive needs. The children in Texas and grandmothers in Buffalo were full persons. To be pro-life would have been to protect them.