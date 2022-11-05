Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As the city of Charleston contemplates the construction of a world-class sports center, I’d like to add a sports destination tourism sector that not yet been considered — dog events. Let’s build a facility to attract canine events, and tap into the thousands of events and the financial boost they bring to communities.

More than 22,000 American Kennel Club-sanctioned dog events occur in the U.S. annually, ranging from conformation shows (the dog shows we are most familiar with, such as Thanksgiving Day’s nationally broadcast National Dog Show); to events such as agility trials, in which owners/handlers and their dogs race across obstacle courses; to dock diving; scent tracking; obedience trials; lure coursing; frisbee and carting competitions; barn hunts; hunting events and more. Some of these events draw thousands of dogs. And with these dogs come people. For example, in August, an annual dog show event in Canfield, Ohio, drew more than 3,000 canines.

Diana Sole lives in Charleston and is CEO of Motion Masters, a film production company.

