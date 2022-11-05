As the city of Charleston contemplates the construction of a world-class sports center, I’d like to add a sports destination tourism sector that not yet been considered — dog events. Let’s build a facility to attract canine events, and tap into the thousands of events and the financial boost they bring to communities.
More than 22,000 American Kennel Club-sanctioned dog events occur in the U.S. annually, ranging from conformation shows (the dog shows we are most familiar with, such as Thanksgiving Day’s nationally broadcast National Dog Show); to events such as agility trials, in which owners/handlers and their dogs race across obstacle courses; to dock diving; scent tracking; obedience trials; lure coursing; frisbee and carting competitions; barn hunts; hunting events and more. Some of these events draw thousands of dogs. And with these dogs come people. For example, in August, an annual dog show event in Canfield, Ohio, drew more than 3,000 canines.
It’s a big market: 54 million American households own dogs, and many own more than one. There are 78 million dogs the U.S.
According to research by the American Kennel Club, a weekend dog event could generate as much as $1,575,000 for a community. Most of these are multi-day events, often starting on Fridays and going through Sundays.
Just like visitors associated with youth athletic travel teams, competitors in the dog sports sector could be lured to Charleston to compete in the new sports center, and spend money for lodging, facilities, groceries, airfare, rentals of chairs, tables, linens, trophies, for catering and at restaurants, etc.
These dog events would not just need space and facilities for the competitions themselves, additional space would be needed for exhibitors targeting the growing pet products industry, such as dog food and treat manufacturers, the pet insurance industry, grooming products, etc.
The fact is, pet owners spend a lot of money on their pets. The leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958, the American Pet Products Association, reported the industry reached $123.6 billion in sales in 2021, the highest level in history. And the canine bite of that market is the largest, as 70% of pet owners own a dog.
Dog sports events also draw spectators, who are there to watch the dogs compete and the bonds between dog and owners, mingle with other dog lovers and cheer on their favorite competitors.
For all the reasons that Charleston makes a great destination city for the youth athletics market, our location, and this new facility, makes it attractive for dog events.
So, as architects and engineers design the aquatic facility, let’s research what we might be able to do to attract these dog events. Things like rubber matting to cover carpets and concrete floors, exercise areas for owners to take their dogs in between events, and other equipment needs to make it easy for dog event planners to select our city as the destination to hold their event. Let’s designate space for doggie potty areas, contemplate how to accommodate hundreds of RV’s that pull into town, or are rented locally, for these events. Let’s start talking about making local hotels, and restaurants, dog-friendly.
Man’s best friend could add a real economic boost to our city.
Diana Sole lives in Charleston and is CEO of Motion Masters, a film production company.