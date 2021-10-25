Now that Republicans have had their go at drawing West Virginia’s legislative districts, it’s clear that neither party should be trusted with this monumentally important task ever again.
For eight decades, Democrats got to decide how to draw these maps in the Mountain State, which affect everything from who represents each of us in the state Legislature and in Congress to how billions in federal aid is spent in our communities.
And for eight decades, Democrats drew the maps in ways that largely benefited, well, Democrats.
After Republicans retook the Legislature in 2014 and solidified their majority in subsequent elections, it was their turn this year to be in charge of the once-a-decade process of redistricting. Not exactly coming as a shock, the new maps disproportionately help Republicans hold onto seats.
The state constitution requires legislative districts be contiguous, compact, preserve county lines where possible and contain roughly equal populations, but many House of Delegates districts test those requirements.
The Senate’s process was even more flawed. The Senate Redistricting Committee passed a reasonable, bipartisan plan, but it was instantly sabotaged by a group of senators who proposed a brazenly gerrymandered map.
For a week, the Senate was at a standstill as lawmakers tried to find a compromise. Rather than debate publicly, most of this took place in closed-door caucus meetings. At one point, Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, said, “I’m glad West Virginia couldn’t see it, because they would have been embarrassed; we would have been embarrassed.”
These comments are precisely why transparency is so important.
Redistricting is no easy task, and this year’s process was more complicated than most. Lawmakers were under a time crunch, because COVID-19 delayed release of 2020 census figures, and candidates for public office must declare their candidacy a year before next November’s election. They also had the added task of eliminating one congressional seat to account for West Virginia’s population loss and transforming 67 delegate districts, many of which were represented by multiple people, to 100 single-member districts.
But the public still has every reason to see these maps as a power grab, rather than an accurate representation of the state’s demographics and needs. That’s why it’s well past time to adopt a nonpartisan redistricting process.
Twenty-one states have abandoned the partisan, to-the-victor-go-the-spoils approach, and more are considering joining. Bipartisan legislation doing just that has been introduced in West Virginia several times in recent years.
One barrier has been the constitution’s requirement that the Legislature draw the maps. Some proposals would have an independent commission propose maps that the Legislature would vote to approve. The experience in the Senate shows us why that won’t work.
Other proposals would amend the constitution to remove the Legislature from the process. With three proposed constitutional amendments already scheduled for the 2022 ballot, this is the year to consider that.
Ironically, there’s a political incentive here, as well — ballot measures are sometimes used to drive voter turnout, and a popular proposal like independent redistricting could help the majority party drive out voters.
It’s only natural that those in control don’t want to relinquish power, but power is never absolute and even eight-decade streaks eventually end. One day, the shoe will be on the other foot, and those who wield power now will wish for a gentler approach.
It’s time to end partisan redistricting in West Virginia once and for all. In a republic, the voters choose their leaders, not the other way around.