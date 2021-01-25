In a statement last week, Secretary of State Mac Warner praised West Virginia’s 2020 election, touting a historic turnout and standing firmly behind the decision to give voters more options than ever before.
We at the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia couldn’t agree more. In fact, we’re calling on state legislators to make permanent the voting methods that helped make this election such a resounding success.
State election officials did many things right in last year’s election. Among them was an emergency rule that allowed every voter to cite the COVID-19 pandemic as a medical excuse to request an absentee ballot. As a result, 153,572 West Virginians requested to vote by mail, fueling the second-highest voter turnout in state history.
Demographics demonstrate just how vital this option was for so many. Our population is aging, and our youth population is waning. We are third in the nation for the percentage of our population considered elderly. About 70% of West Virginia’s absentee voters were age 50 or older, according to a recent NBC report.
Older people aren’t just more susceptible to COVID-19; they also experience mobility issues and other factors that can make voting in person difficult, or even impossible.
If we want to do right by our elders and repeat the success of this election, we will allow absentee voting for all in the elections to come.
West Virginia is well prepared to do this. Officials and civic organizations engaged in an unprecedented voter education effort last year.
Security shouldn’t be a cause for concern, either. In his statement, Warner called this election, which saw the most absentee ballots of any in our history, “one of the best, and safest, elections in the United States, and in the history of West Virginia.” This is in line with national statistics that show voting by mail does not lead to an increase in voter fraud.
And yet, West Virginia lags behind other states on voting by mail.
Thirty-four of the 50 states and D.C. already have no-excuse absentee voting. One shouldn’t have to be traveling abroad, hospitalized or have a well-justified fear of a deadly pandemic to be allowed to vote in this proven, secure manner.
A cornerstone of our democracy is that our elected leaders stand behind the process and results of our elections. Our system of self-governance also draws its legitimacy from the participation of all its people.
We are glad to agree with Warner that this election was, indeed, a success. Now, it’s time to build on that success for the future.
Voters didn’t just choose candidates in this election. They also showed their faith in and support of voting by mail. The people have made their decisions. Now, the ball is in the policymakers’ court.