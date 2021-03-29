On the heels of a successful election in West Virginia that saw record turnout and unprecedented security, policymakers appear ready to strip many of the voting procedures behind that success and stop other good proposals from ever being implemented.
Voting is a fundamental right inscribed in the Constitution and upon which our democracy was built. Yet, this year, across the country, rather than making voting more accessible, secure and safe, we’ve seen state legislatures attempt to make it harder for people to vote.
Here in West Virginia, with little debate or voter input, the state Senate passed Senate Bill 565, a bill that would undoubtedly drive down our already shockingly low rate of voter participation.
SB 565 reverses a process called Automatic Voter Registration at the Division of Motor Vehicles, requires voter roll purges every two years instead of four, and eliminates one of the most popular days of early voting.
Research shows eligible voters interacting with the DMV are more likely to register to vote if they are automatically registered and then asked if they want to “opt out,” rather than if they are asked if they want to opt in.
Guess which option SB 565 prefers?
Under the bill, voters would not only be asked if they want to opt in, the question itself becomes optional for DMV-goers. This is troubling because it’s not hard to imagine this “optional” question being skipped entirely in the infamously long lines at the DMV, especially as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are being lifted.
Automatic Voter Registration hasn’t even been put into effect yet in West Virginia and the Legislature is already trying to dismantle it. The practice was supposed to be implemented under a bipartisan 2016 law that originally set a deadline for implementation of July 2017. A later bill pushed that deadline back to July of this year. If SB 565 passes, it won’t be implemented at all.
Eighteen other states have passed AVR laws and have either implemented them already or set deadlines with the latest date being 2023.
AVR could save the state money by reducing paperwork and filing at the county level. It’s also shown to increase voter participation, something West Virginia sorely needs. Although the 2020 election saw the second-highest turnout in state history, it still ranked 47th in the nation.
This bill disenfranchises many voters who work, have children or don’t have reliable transportation to the polls, by moving the final day of early voting to the last Wednesday before Election Day. Currently, early voting runs through the last Saturday prior, a day many working people have off from work. For 20 years, voters have looked to that last Saturday for their chance at being a part of our democracy.
The bill also would make it harder to vote by moving the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot from six days before election day to 11 days prior.
But perhaps the most troubling language in this bill deals with the purging of voter rolls. It would effectively require voters to participate in an election every two years or risk being removed from the rolls.
This bill still has a chance of being good policy. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia calls on our legislators to restore AVR, keep the current early voting period, absentee ballot request date and voter roll purge period of four years.
Our policymakers should want to build on our success from the last election, not set us back.
This bill is designed to lower voter turnout, but our government works best when we all participate in our democracy.
We’re already 47th in West Virginia. We don’t have much further to sink.